Who Is Ben Hardy? Ben Hardy is an English actor celebrated for his intense and versatile performances. His ability to embody diverse characters across genres has established him as a compelling screen presence. He first gained international recognition for his role as Archangel in X-Men: Apocalypse, quickly followed by his acclaimed portrayal of Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody. Hardy’s authentic performances captivate global audiences.

Full Name Ben Hardy Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Ella Purnell Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Education Sherborne Abbey Primary School, The Gryphon School, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Father Keith Hardy Mother Angela Hardy

Early Life and Education Growing up in Sherborne, England, Ben Hardy developed a love for acting nurtured by his parents, Angela and Keith. He initially aspired to be a rugby player before an injury shifted his focus. He attended Sherborne Abbey Primary School and The Gryphon School, where he discovered his talent for drama. Hardy later refined his craft at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ben Hardy’s journey, including a long-term relationship with Katriona Perrett from 2010 to 2018. He was also briefly linked to actress Olivia Cooke in 2020. More recently, he dated Jessica Plummer from 2021 to 2023, and since 2024, Hardy has been in a relationship with actress Ella Purnell.

Career Highlights Ben Hardy’s career launched with the British soap opera EastEnders, where his role as Peter Beale captivated a national audience. He then successfully transitioned to film, co-starring in X-Men: Apocalypse. His acclaimed portrayal of Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody earned him global recognition and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Hardy continues to showcase versatility across diverse film and television projects.