#1 Footballer Leroy Sané, 30 Renowned for his blistering speed and creative flair, German professional footballer Leroy Sané ignites the pitch as a formidable winger. His career highlights include winning multiple Premier League titles with Manchester City and securing the PFA Young Player of the Year award. Sané also brings international experience, having represented Germany in major tournaments.



Little-known fact: Leroy Sané was named after Claude Le Roy, a former coach of his footballer father.

#2 Footballer Dani Carvajal, 34 A stalwart of Real Madrid’s defense, Dani Carvajal is a Spanish professional footballer who captains the club and is renowned for his enduring success as a right-back. He has notably secured a record-tying six UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga championships, and contributed to Spain’s 2024 UEFA European Championship victory. Carvajal also holds a degree in Physical Activity and Sport Sciences.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to football, Carvajal harbored a passion for tennis, which contributed to his agility and strategic thinking.

#3 Baseball Player Elly De La Cruz, 24 Igniting the field with remarkable speed and power, Dominican professional baseball shortstop Elly De La Cruz quickly became a sensation for the Cincinnati Reds. His electrifying 2023 rookie season included hitting for the cycle, showcasing his exceptional five-tool potential. De La Cruz was also selected for the MLB All-Star Game in 2024 and 2025, solidifying his status as a rising star.



Little-known fact: Elly De La Cruz left his family home at just six years old to live with his coach's brother and pursue his burgeoning baseball career.

#4 Singer and Songwriter Lee Chae-Yeon, 26 Known for her exceptional dancing, South Korean singer Lee Chae-yeon first captivated audiences during her time with IZ*ONE. She later launched a successful solo career with her EP Hush Rush, and continues to impress with her choreography.



Little-known fact: Lee Chae-yeon is famously nicknamed "Feather" due to her exceptionally light and fluid dance movements.

#5 Rapper and Dancer Lee Seung-Hoon, 34 Known for his energetic stage presence, South Korean rapper and dancer Lee Seung-hoon rose to prominence as a top-four finalist on K-pop Star. He later debuted with the acclaimed boy group WINNER, where he is a main dancer and lead rapper. Lee also launched a solo career with his 2024 EP My Type.



Little-known fact: Lee Seung-hoon previously choreographed a performance for G-Dragon before his own K-pop debut.

#6 Singer and Actor Cody Simpson, 29 An Australian singer and swimmer, Cody Simpson, gained global recognition as a pop music sensation before making a remarkable return to competitive swimming. He earned a Commonwealth Games gold medal and starred on Broadway.

Simpson's multifaceted career highlights include chart-topping albums and winning The Masked Singer Australia, showcasing his diverse talents.



Little-known fact: At age seven, Cody Simpson wrote his first song with the opening lines, “I bought some chickens, I changed their diapers.”

#7 Basketball Player Chris Boucher, 33 Renowned for his dynamic energy and shot-blocking ability, Chris Boucher is a Saint Lucian-Canadian professional basketball player. Boucher rose to prominence by earning the NBA G League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2019. He later became a key contributor to two NBA championship teams.



Little-known fact: Chris Boucher dropped out of high school at age 16 and worked as a cook and dishwasher before pursuing organized basketball.

#8 Football Player Malik Jackson, 36 Impactful American former professional football player Malik Jackson, a defensive tackle, carved out a formidable NFL career. He achieved significant acclaim, including a Super Bowl 50 championship with the Denver Broncos and a Pro Bowl selection.



Little-known fact: Jackson's only career touchdown came from a fumble recovery in Super Bowl 50.

#9 Rugby Player Brandon Wakeham, 27 Australian rugby league footballer Brandon Wakeham rose to prominence with his international debut for Fiji in 2019. He is known for his versatile play as a halfback and five-eighth for several NRL clubs.



Little-known fact: As a five-year-old, Brandon Wakeham once famously graffitied his family home with Sonny Bill Williams’s name.

#10 Rugby Player Thomas Mikaele, 28 Auckland-born professional rugby league footballer Thomas Mikaele rose to prominence with his 2019 NRL debut for the Wests Tigers. He is valued for his consistent work rate and toughness as a prop for the North Queensland Cowboys, and previously played for the Warrington Wolves.



Beyond his club career, he was also a two-time Australian Schoolboys representative.



Little-known fact: Thomas Mikaele was diagnosed with keratoconus, an eye condition, at the end of his 2019 NRL season.