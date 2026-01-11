Who Is Malik Jackson? Malik Barron Jackson is an American former professional football player known for his formidable presence as a defensive tackle. His powerful play consistently disrupted opposing offenses. Jackson’s breakout moment arrived in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, where he scored the game’s first touchdown. This pivotal play helped secure a championship victory.

Full Name Malik Barron Jackson Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Education Birmingham High School, University of Southern California, University of Tennessee Mother Robin Jackson Kids One Daughter

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Malik Jackson developed a passion for football early on, supported by his mother, Robin Jackson. He attended Birmingham High School, where he excelled on the gridiron. He later played college football for the University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Tennessee, earning Second-team All-SEC honors. These collegiate experiences sharpened his skills and prepared him for the professional ranks.

Notable Relationships Malik Jackson has largely kept details of his romantic life out of the public eye. In 2016, he mentioned having a daughter and her mother in an article. He is a father to one daughter, born in December 2015, and has expressed dedication to providing for her future. Jackson has not publicly confirmed any current romantic partners.

Career Highlights Malik Jackson’s career breakthrough came with the Denver Broncos, culminating in a Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016. He famously scored the game’s first touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone, a critical play in the championship win. Following his Super Bowl success, Jackson signed a significant six-year, $85.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 while playing for the Jaguars, solidifying his status as an elite defensive lineman. Throughout his ten seasons in the NFL, Jackson played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, amassing over $72 million in career earnings. He officially retired in July 2023, leaving a legacy of impactful play.