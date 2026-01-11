Who Is Dani Carvajal? Daniel Carvajal Ramos is a Spanish professional footballer, widely considered one of the best right-backs of his generation. He plays for Real Madrid and the Spain national team, renowned for his exceptional defensive skills and offensive contributions. Carvajal rose to prominence as a vital part of Real Madrid’s formidable defense. His consistent performances have anchored the team through numerous triumphs, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Full Name Daniel Carvajal Ramos Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Daphne Canizares Net Worth $85 million Nationality Spanish Education Physical Activity and Sport Sciences Father Mariano Carvajal Mother Lola Ramos Siblings Patricia

Early Life and Education Born on January 11, 1992, in Leganés, Spain, Daniel Carvajal Ramos was raised in a Catholic Christian family by his parents, Mariano Carvajal and Lola Ramos, alongside his sister Patricia. His father was particularly instrumental in nurturing his early football aspirations. Carvajal joined Real Madrid’s youth system at the age of ten, climbing through its ranks with dedication. He later pursued higher education in Physical Activity and Sport Sciences, demonstrating his commitment to understanding the theoretical underpinnings of sports.

Notable Relationships Daniel Carvajal is married to Daphne Canizares, with their relationship characterized by mutual respect and support throughout his professional career. Their connection blossomed in the early stages of his Real Madrid career, showcasing a unity that transcends the challenges of a professional athlete’s life.

Career Highlights Daniel Carvajal’s illustrious football career is highlighted by a record-tying six UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, a feat he shares with other club legends. He has also secured four La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey cups. Beyond his on-field achievements, Carvajal has ventured into entrepreneurship, co-owning a gym in Madrid. He also actively participates in philanthropic efforts, supporting children with health challenges. Carvajal has also won the 2024 UEFA European Championship with Spain and the 2023 UEFA Nations League, where he scored the winning penalty.