Who Is Lee Chae-yeon? Lee Chae-yeon is a South Korean singer and dancer, celebrated for her fluid, expressive movements that earned her the moniker “Feather Dancer.” Her captivating stage presence blends intricate choreography with a powerful vocal delivery. She first gained widespread attention as a contestant on Produce 48, ultimately securing a spot in the project girl group IZ*ONE. The group’s debut cemented her as a formidable performer in the K-pop landscape.

Full Name Lee Chae-yeon Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165.2 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $477,000 Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Education Seocheon High School Siblings Lee Chaeryeong, Chaemin

Early Life and Education Born in Yongin, South Korea, Lee Chae-yeon’s family fostered her early love for performance. Her younger sisters, Chaeryeong and Chaemin, also showed musical talent. She attended Seocheon High School, where her passion for dance further developed, laying the groundwork for her future career in the competitive K-pop industry.

Notable Relationships Lee Chae-yeon’s public relationships have remained private throughout her career, focusing instead on her professional endeavors. She has no publicly confirmed children or a current partner, with her focus remaining on her solo music and performance projects.

Career Highlights Lee Chae-yeon’s breakthrough came with her successful participation in Produce 48, leading to her debut with the globally recognized project group IZ*ONE. During their two-and-a-half-year run, IZ*ONE released multiple chart-topping EPs and singles, garnering significant commercial success. Following IZ*ONE’s disbandment, Chae-yeon launched a solo career, making her striking debut with the mini-album Hush Rush in 2022. She has since been actively involved in creating her own choreography and contributing to her musical direction.