Who Is Lee Seung-hoon? Lee Seung-hoon is a versatile South Korean rapper and dancer, widely recognized for his dynamic stage presence and sharp lyrical delivery. Often performing under the moniker Hoony, his artistry balances powerful performances with creative choreography. He first captured public attention as a contestant on the inaugural season of K-pop Star, ultimately securing a spot in the top four. This early exposure led to his signing with YG Entertainment and eventual debut with the popular boy group WINNER.

Full Name Lee Seung-hoon Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity East Asian Education Geumjeong High School, International Cyber University Father Businessman Siblings Two older sisters

Early Life and Education His early life in Dongnae District, Busan, South Korea, saw a prominent family dynamic shaped by his father’s business ventures abroad. Lee developed a passion for dance at a young age, forming a dance crew during his school years and participating in local competitions. After graduating from Geumjeong High School, he relocated to Seoul to pursue a career in the music industry. He later enrolled in the Entertainment Studies program at International Cyber University, further honing his craft.

Notable Relationships Lee Seung-hoon’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. As of current reports, he is understood to be single. He has no children, and no notable past relationships have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by media outlets.

Career Highlights Lee Seung-hoon, known as Hoony, cemented his place in K-pop history by debuting with the boy group WINNER in 2014, following their victory on the reality survival show WIN: Who Is Next. He quickly became recognized for his exceptional main dancer and lead rapper roles, contributing to the group’s distinctive sound and choreography. Beyond group activities, Lee launched his solo career with the EP My Type in 2024, taking the helm in its production and visual direction. This venture highlighted his multifaceted talents and creative control within YG Entertainment, where he also served as a senior manager overseeing employee operations.