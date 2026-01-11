Lee Seung-hoon: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lee Seung-hoon
January 11, 1992
Dongnae District, Busan, South Korea
34 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Lee Seung-hoon?
Lee Seung-hoon is a versatile South Korean rapper and dancer, widely recognized for his dynamic stage presence and sharp lyrical delivery. Often performing under the moniker Hoony, his artistry balances powerful performances with creative choreography.
He first captured public attention as a contestant on the inaugural season of K-pop Star, ultimately securing a spot in the top four. This early exposure led to his signing with YG Entertainment and eventual debut with the popular boy group WINNER.
|Full Name
|Lee Seung-hoon
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (177 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|East Asian
|Education
|Geumjeong High School, International Cyber University
|Father
|Businessman
|Siblings
|Two older sisters
Early Life and Education
His early life in Dongnae District, Busan, South Korea, saw a prominent family dynamic shaped by his father’s business ventures abroad. Lee developed a passion for dance at a young age, forming a dance crew during his school years and participating in local competitions.
After graduating from Geumjeong High School, he relocated to Seoul to pursue a career in the music industry. He later enrolled in the Entertainment Studies program at International Cyber University, further honing his craft.
Notable Relationships
Lee Seung-hoon’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. As of current reports, he is understood to be single.
He has no children, and no notable past relationships have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by media outlets.
Career Highlights
Lee Seung-hoon, known as Hoony, cemented his place in K-pop history by debuting with the boy group WINNER in 2014, following their victory on the reality survival show WIN: Who Is Next. He quickly became recognized for his exceptional main dancer and lead rapper roles, contributing to the group’s distinctive sound and choreography.
Beyond group activities, Lee launched his solo career with the EP My Type in 2024, taking the helm in its production and visual direction. This venture highlighted his multifaceted talents and creative control within YG Entertainment, where he also served as a senior manager overseeing employee operations.
Signature Quote
“I wasn’t born with anything, my weapon is hard work and determination.”
