Who Is Elly De La Cruz? Elly Antonio De La Cruz is a dynamic Dominican professional baseball shortstop known for his exceptional speed and power. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a standout player in Major League Baseball. His electrifying presence on the field often ignites the game. His breakout moment came with his MLB debut in 2023, where he immediately showcased his prodigious talent. He captured national attention by hitting for the cycle, a rare feat that cemented his status as a must-watch athlete.

Full Name Elly Antonio De La Cruz Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Dating Raye Webb Net Worth $400,000 Nationality Dominican Education Niche Baseball Academy Father Antonio De La Cruz Mother Carmen De La Cruz Siblings Pedro De La Cruz, eight older siblings

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Elly De La Cruz’s early life in Sabana Grande de Boyá, Dominican Republic, where he grew up with eight older siblings and his twin brother, Pedro. His parents, Antonio and Carmen, fostered his early love for baseball. At a young age, De La Cruz left home to pursue his passion, eventually training at the Niche Baseball Academy in Santo Domingo. This commitment laid the groundwork for his impressive athletic career.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Raye Webb, Elly De La Cruz publicly confirmed their relationship at the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet. Their debut as a couple garnered significant media attention. De La Cruz has no children, and his relationship with Webb remains his most publicly acknowledged partnership to date.

Career Highlights Elly De La Cruz’s career is defined by his explosive talent and record-breaking achievements, including a remarkable hit for the cycle in his 2023 rookie season. He swiftly became a fan favorite for his rare combination of speed and power. In 2024, De La Cruz led Major League Baseball in stolen bases, further establishing his reputation as one of the game’s most dynamic players. He also earned selections to the MLB All-Star Game in both 2024 and 2025.