Who Is Leroy Sané? Leroy Aziz Sané is a dynamic German professional footballer, celebrated for his electrifying pace and exceptional dribbling skills as a winger. His ability to break down defenses and create scoring opportunities has made him a formidable presence on the field. He first gained widespread attention with Schalke 04, notably scoring in his UEFA Champions League debut against Real Madrid in 2015. This striking performance solidified his reputation as a burgeoning talent in European football.

Full Name Leroy Aziz Sané Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $98.3 million Nationality German Ethnicity German, Senegalese Education Gesamtschule Berger Feld Father Souleymane Sané Mother Regina Weber Siblings Kim Sané, Sidi Sané Kids Rio Stella, Milo

Early Life and Education A passion for football was nurtured in Leroy Aziz Sané from a young age, influenced by his athletic family in Essen, Germany. His mother, Regina Weber, was an Olympic rhythmic gymnast, and his father, Souleymane Sané, a former professional footballer. He began his youth career at SG Wattenscheid 09, later joining the academies of Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen before returning to Schalke to complete his development. Sané earned his Realschulabschluss from Gesamtschule Berger Feld.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked the personal life of Leroy Sané, who is married to American model Candice Brook. The couple has largely maintained their relationship out of the intense media spotlight. Sané and Brook share two children, a daughter named Rio Stella and a son named Milo. The family often appears together in social media posts shared by Brook.

Career Highlights Leroy Sané has become a prominent figure in German football, showcasing his talent as a dynamic winger across Europe’s top leagues. He secured two Premier League titles with Manchester City and later added multiple Bundesliga championships with Bayern Munich. His contributions have been instrumental in his teams’ domestic dominance. Beyond club success, Sané made his senior international debut for Germany in 2015 and has since represented his country in major tournaments. He was part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.