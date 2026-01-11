Who Is Chris Boucher? Christopher Boucher is a Saint Lucian-Canadian professional basketball player, renowned for his energetic play and impressive shot-blocking abilities. He brings a unique blend of athleticism and defensive prowess to the court. His breakthrough arrived when he was named the NBA G League Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, leading to a prominent role with the Toronto Raptors. Fans often refer to him by his distinctive “SlimmDuck” nickname.

Full Name Christopher Boucher Gender Male Height 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) Net Worth $53 million Nationality Canadian / Saint Lucian Ethnicity Black Caribbean Education Alma Academy, New Mexico Junior College, Northwest College, University of Oregon Father Jean-Guy Boucher Mother Mary McVane

Early Life and Education Born in Castries, Saint Lucia, Christopher Boucher moved to Montreal with his mother, Mary McVane, at age five, where he faced poverty and dropped out of high school. He later enrolled at Alma Academy, a program assisting inner-city youth, before honing his basketball skills at New Mexico Junior College, Northwest College, and finally the University of Oregon.

Notable Relationships There are no widely reported details available regarding Christopher Boucher’s public romantic relationships. He tends to keep his personal life private. Boucher has no publicly confirmed children or current romantic partners documented in mainstream media.

Career Highlights Christopher Boucher’s career breakthrough arrived in 2019 when he earned both NBA G League Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged 27.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks per game for Raptors 905 that dominant season. Beyond individual accolades, Boucher became a two-time NBA champion, first with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, then with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. This made him the first Canadian player to win an NBA title with Canada’s sole NBA franchise. He also founded the SlimmDuck Foundation in 2020 to support underprivileged youth in Saint Lucia and Canada through education and sports programs, drawing from his own challenging experiences.