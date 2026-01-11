Who Is Brandon Wakeham? Brandon Wakeham is an Australian professional rugby league footballer and a Fiji international, recognized for his versatility as a halfback and five-eighth. His dynamic play often influences game outcomes on the field. He made his impactful international debut for Fiji in the 2019 Pacific Test, where he scored twenty points in a decisive victory. This performance quickly established his presence on the global rugby league stage.

Full Name Brandon Wakeham Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) Nationality Australian Ethnicity Fijian, English, and Lebanese descent Education Westfields Sports High School

Early Life and Education Growing up in Kogarah, New South Wales, Brandon Wakeham’s parents fostered his early love for rugby league. He spent his childhood immersed in the sport, with a strong affinity for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. Wakeham attended Westfields Sports High School, a notable institution for nurturing athletic talent. He also honed his skills at the Chester Hill Hornets junior club.

Notable Relationships No publicly available information details Brandon Wakeham’s romantic relationships or family life beyond his parents. He has maintained a private personal life away from the public eye.