Brandon Wakeham in Bulldogs rugby uniform during a match, focused and in action on the field.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brandon Wakeham

Born

January 11, 1999

Died
Birthplace

Kogarah, New South Wales, Australia

Age

27 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Brandon Wakeham?

Brandon Wakeham is an Australian professional rugby league footballer and a Fiji international, recognized for his versatility as a halfback and five-eighth. His dynamic play often influences game outcomes on the field.

He made his impactful international debut for Fiji in the 2019 Pacific Test, where he scored twenty points in a decisive victory. This performance quickly established his presence on the global rugby league stage.

Full NameBrandon Wakeham
GenderMale
Height5 feet 8 inches (172 cm)
NationalityAustralian
EthnicityFijian, English, and Lebanese descent
EducationWestfields Sports High School

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Kogarah, New South Wales, Brandon Wakeham’s parents fostered his early love for rugby league. He spent his childhood immersed in the sport, with a strong affinity for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Wakeham attended Westfields Sports High School, a notable institution for nurturing athletic talent. He also honed his skills at the Chester Hill Hornets junior club.

Notable Relationships

No publicly available information details Brandon Wakeham’s romantic relationships or family life beyond his parents. He has maintained a private personal life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights

Brandon Wakeham’s rugby league career is marked by his robust international appearances for Fiji, including participation in the 2019 and 2022 Rugby League World Cups. He has accumulated over one hundred international points for his country.

His NRL journey includes significant stints with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, and currently the Manly Sea Eagles, where he consistently demonstrates his playmaking abilities.

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.