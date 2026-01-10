Happy birthday to Reneé Rapp , Mason Mount , and Budda Baker ! January 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Reneé Rapp, 26 Known for her dynamic performances and powerful vocal range, American singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp has quickly become a prominent voice in contemporary pop culture. Her breakout role as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, which she later reprised for the film adaptation, launched her career, alongside her critically acclaimed album Snow Angel. She also starred in The Sex Lives of College Girls.



Little-known fact: Before transferring to Northwest School of the Arts, she played on the varsity women's golf team at Hopewell High School.

#2 Footballer Mason Mount, 27 Renowned for his dynamic midfield play, English professional footballer Mason Mount rose through Chelsea’s academy to become a Champions League winner. He also earned two Chelsea Player of the Year awards and represented England in major international tournaments.



Little-known fact: At just four years old, Mason Mount spent one day a week training in the academies of both Portsmouth and Chelsea.

#3 Football Player Budda Baker, 30 Grit and versatility define American football safety Budda Baker, a dynamic force on the field for the Arizona Cardinals. A multiple-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection, he consistently delivers impactful performances. Among his achievements, he became one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL and is known for his intense leadership.



Little-known fact: Bishard "Budda" Baker originally committed to play college football for the University of Oregon but switched to the University of Washington the night before National Signing Day.

#4 Basketball Player Santi Aldama, 25 A towering presence on the court, Spanish professional basketball player Santi Aldama developed his versatile game in Las Palmas before reaching the NBA. Aldama led Spain to a gold medal and MVP honors at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship, subsequently becoming a first-round NBA Draft pick.



He is a dedicated advocate for youth empowerment through sport.



Little-known fact: His father, Santiago Aldama, was an Olympian in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

#5 Ice Hockey Player John Carlson, 36 A strong two-way presence on the ice, American professional ice hockey player John Carlson is a standout defenseman for the Washington Capitals. He is best known for his pivotal role in the team's 2018 Stanley Cup Championship victory and for consistently ranking among the league's top blue-liners.



Little-known fact: He famously scored the gold-medal-winning goal in overtime for Team USA at the 2010 World Junior Championship.

#6 Footballer Cesare Casadei, 23 Hailing from Ravenna, Cesare Casadei is an Italian professional footballer known for his powerful central midfield play and dynamic presence. He gained prominence winning both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, in addition to significant youth club and international appearances. His career progression has included spells at Chelsea and current club Torino.



Little-known fact: Few know that Cesare Casadei's brother, Ettore, is also a professional footballer.

#7 Footballer Youssouf Fofana, 27 Renowned for his tenacious midfield presence, French professional footballer Youssouf Fofana has carved a significant path in European football. He played a key role in France's journey to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.



Little-known fact: Before his professional breakthrough, Youssouf Fofana worked as a pizza delivery boy to support himself.

#8 Wrestler Tamina Snuka, 48 An American professional wrestler with Hall of Fame lineage, Tamina Snuka carved her own path in WWE. She is known for her powerful style and numerous championships. Tamina Snuka has held both the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the WWE 24/7 Championship multiple times.



Little-known fact: Tamina Snuka received the first-ever Lia Maivia Scholarship to train at the Wild Samoan Training Center.

#9 Ice Hockey Player Martin Jones, 36 A Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender, Martin Jones, distinguished himself with a consistent, calm presence in the net for over a decade. He achieved a significant milestone by winning the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, and later guided the San Jose Sharks to their inaugural Stanley Cup Final appearance.



Little-known fact: Despite going undrafted in the NHL Entry Draft, Martin Jones impressed the Los Angeles Kings during a try-out camp, leading to his first professional contract.

#10 Rugby League Player Dylan Edwards, 30 Australian professional rugby league footballer Dylan Edwards rose to prominence as a key fullback for the Penrith Panthers. He has notably contributed to their multiple NRL Premiership victories, securing the 2022 Clive Churchill Medal for his outstanding Grand Final performance. Edwards consistently displays relentless work rate and defensive prowess.



Little-known fact: Dylan Edwards played his junior rugby league for the Albury Pumas before joining the Penrith Panthers system in 2012.