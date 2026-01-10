Who Is Santi Aldama? Santiago Aldama Toledo is a Spanish professional basketball player. He showcases versatile scoring and rebounding as a power forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. Aldama gained significant public attention after his MVP performance at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship. This leadership secured a gold medal for Spain, marking his international arrival.

Full Name Santiago Aldama Toledo Gender Male Height 7 feet 0 inches (213 cm) Net Worth $28.7 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Spanish Education Canterbury Academy, Loyola University Maryland Father Santiago Aldama Alesón Mother María Isabel Toledo Jiménez

Early Life and Education Growing up in Las Palmas, Spain, Santiago Aldama Toledo was immersed in basketball, inspired by his father, Santiago Aldama Alesón, and uncle, Santi Toledo, who both played professionally. Aldama honed his talents at Canterbury Academy before a standout collegiate career at Loyola University Maryland, where his skills drew attention from NBA scouts.

Notable Relationships Santi Aldama’s personal life remains largely private, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships reported in media. He has no publicly known children or current partners, keeping details of his private life out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights As a skilled basketball power forward, Santi Aldama showcased his potential early by leading Spain to a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship. His performance earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award, signaling his arrival on the international stage. Aldama then transitioned to the NBA, drafted by the Utah Jazz and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA Draft. He later signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Grizzlies, cementing his professional career. To date, Aldama has established himself as a versatile contributor for the Grizzlies, known for his ability to stretch the floor and provide strong rebounding. His continued development influences the team’s dynamic.