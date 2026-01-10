Who Is Budda Baker? American professional football safety Bishard “Budda” Baker is known for his hard-hitting play and remarkable versatility in the NFL. His relentless effort and leadership have solidified his status as a cornerstone defensive player. He burst into the public eye during his 2017 rookie campaign, earning a Pro Bowl selection for his special teams play. This immediate impact quickly established him as a rising force in the league.

Full Name Bishard “Budda” Baker Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Tiffany Stanfield Net Worth $48.28 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Ethnic Heritage Education University of Washington Kids Alani

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Bellevue, Washington, Bishard “Budda” Baker developed his athletic prowess early, excelling in both football and track at Bellevue High School. He was recognized as the Seattle Times High School Athlete of the Year as a senior. Baker then attended the University of Washington, where he started all 40 games over three seasons for the Huskies. His collegiate performance earned him consensus All-American honors in 2016 before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Notable Relationships Currently dating Tiffany Stanfield, Budda Baker’s relationship became Instagram-official in July 2020 after they began dating in February of that year. Baker shares a daughter, Alani, with Stanfield, who was born in December 2021. The couple has since focused on co-parenting their child.

Career Highlights In professional football, Bishard “Budda” Baker has consistently showcased elite talent as a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, earning eight Pro Bowl selections. He led the NFL in solo tackles in 2019, demonstrating his impact across the field. Beyond his frequent Pro Bowl nods, Baker also received first-team All-Pro honors twice, in 2017 and 2020, and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He became one of the highest-paid safeties in NFL history with a contract extension in 2020. Baker has accumulated over 1,000 career tackles and continues to be a defensive captain, noted for his leadership and relentless playing style.