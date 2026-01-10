Who Is Dylan Edwards? Dylan Edwards is an Australian professional rugby league footballer, widely recognized for his dynamic fullback play and unwavering defensive prowess on the field. He is a vital and consistent presence for the Penrith Panthers. His career’s defining moment arrived in 2022, earning the prestigious Clive Churchill Medal. Edwards’ exceptional performance solidified his elite status.

Full Name Dylan Edwards Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married To Nadine Haggart Nationality Australian Education Dorrigo High School Kids Two Daughters

Early Life and Education Born in Albury, New South Wales, Dylan Edwards relocated to Dorrigo in his early years, where his passion for rugby league blossomed. He started his journey playing for local junior clubs such as the Albury Pumas. Edwards attended Dorrigo High School, honing his skills before being signed by the Penrith Panthers in 2012. He quickly progressed through their junior development pathways, including their successful NYC team.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has seen Dylan Edwards marry his partner Nadine Haggart, with their relationship spanning many years. The couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in late 2024. Edwards and Nadine share two daughters, born in March 2018 and November 2019, who were involved in their wedding celebrations. He maintains a private family life.