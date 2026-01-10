Who Is Youssouf Fofana? Youssouf Fofana is a French professional footballer known for his dynamic midfield play and defensive prowess. He consistently anchors the center for top European clubs. His breakout moment arrived with his inclusion in the France national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His performances helped secure a runner-up finish, solidifying his international reputation.

Full Name Youssouf Fofana Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Net Worth $15.9 million Nationality French Ethnicity Malian and Ivorian Education Espérance Paris, Red Star, Drancy, Clairefontaine National Football Centre, Strasbourg Youth Academy

Early Life and Education Growing up in Paris, Youssouf Fofana’s passion for football was evident from a young age. He started his youth career at Espérance Paris, surrounded by a supportive family. He later honed his skills at the Clairefontaine National Football Centre and various youth academies, including Red Star, Drancy, and Strasbourg, before his professional debut.

Notable Relationships Youssouf Fofana maintains a highly private personal life, with no publicly disclosed relationships or romantic partners. He has no children, and details about any familial connections beyond his parents remain undisclosed to the public.