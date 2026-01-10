Who Is Mason Mount? Mason Tony Mount is an English professional footballer known for his dynamic midfield play and creative vision. His precise passing and relentless work rate establish him as a formidable presence on the pitch. His breakout moment arrived in 2021, when he played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph, catapulting him into elite football’s upper echelons. He is widely recognized for his versatility and ability to influence games.

Full Name Mason Tony Mount Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $60.3 million Nationality English Education Chelsea Academy Father Tony Mount Mother Debbie Mount

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Portsmouth, Hampshire, Mason Tony Mount grew up with a strong footballing influence from his father, Tony Mount, a former non-league player. Mason began training at the Chelsea academy at just four years old. He formally joined Chelsea’s youth system in 2005, at age six, progressing through its ranks and honing the skills that would define his professional career. He played for local youth teams like Boarhunt Rovers and United Services Portsmouth.

Notable Relationships Mason Mount previously dated model Chloe Wealleans-Watts, with their relationship reportedly beginning in 2017. Their connection was noted in various media, but the couple later parted ways. He confirmed in 2022 that his commitment to football remained his primary focus, publicly stating his single status while acknowledging he occasionally goes on dates.

Career Highlights Mason Mount achieved significant success during his tenure with Chelsea, most notably securing the UEFA Champions League title in 2021. He played a crucial role in the final, providing the assist for the winning goal. Beyond team honors, Mount also earned individual recognition as Chelsea Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons, 2020–21 and 2021–22. He also captained England’s U19 team to the 2017 UEFA European Championship title.