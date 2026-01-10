Who Is Tamina Snuka? Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu is an American professional wrestler with a formidable in-ring presence and undeniable athleticism. She commands respect through her powerful brawling style. Her breakout moment arrived in 2010 when she debuted on WWE Raw, aligning with The Usos and establishing herself as a dominant force in the women’s division, often executing her father’s signature “Superfly Splash”.

Full Name Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Samoan, Fijian Education Wild Samoan Training Center, Umpqua Community College Father Jimmy Snuka Mother Sharon Snuka Siblings James Snuka, Liana, Ata Kids Milaneta, Maleata

Early Life and Education Family roots deeply influenced Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, born in Vancouver, Washington. She embraced a legacy steeped in professional wrestling, training at the esteemed Wild Samoan Training Center. Beyond her wrestling lineage, she also attended Umpqua Community College, demonstrating a broader pursuit of education before committing fully to her in-ring career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not been a public feature of Tamina Snuka’s career, as she prefers to keep her personal life private. She was married to Brandon Polamalu from 1995 to 2003. Snuka shares two daughters, Milaneta and Maleata, with her former husband, with whom she co-parents. The veteran wrestler is currently believed to be single.

Career Highlights Tamina Snuka’s wrestling career showcases a formidable presence in the women’s division, marked by significant championship reigns. She secured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship once with Natalya, a major career milestone. Beyond her tag team success, Snuka also launched into solo recognition, capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship an impressive nine times, demonstrating her enduring popularity and versatility.