Tamina Snuka: Bio And Career Highlights
Tamina Snuka
January 10, 1978
Vancouver, Washington, US
48 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Tamina Snuka?
Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu is an American professional wrestler with a formidable in-ring presence and undeniable athleticism. She commands respect through her powerful brawling style.
Her breakout moment arrived in 2010 when she debuted on WWE Raw, aligning with The Usos and establishing herself as a dominant force in the women’s division, often executing her father’s signature “Superfly Splash”.
|Full Name
|Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$1 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Samoan, Fijian
|Education
|Wild Samoan Training Center, Umpqua Community College
|Father
|Jimmy Snuka
|Mother
|Sharon Snuka
|Siblings
|James Snuka, Liana, Ata
|Kids
|Milaneta, Maleata
Early Life and Education
Family roots deeply influenced Sarona Moana Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, born in Vancouver, Washington. She embraced a legacy steeped in professional wrestling, training at the esteemed Wild Samoan Training Center.
Beyond her wrestling lineage, she also attended Umpqua Community College, demonstrating a broader pursuit of education before committing fully to her in-ring career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not been a public feature of Tamina Snuka’s career, as she prefers to keep her personal life private. She was married to Brandon Polamalu from 1995 to 2003.
Snuka shares two daughters, Milaneta and Maleata, with her former husband, with whom she co-parents. The veteran wrestler is currently believed to be single.
Career Highlights
Tamina Snuka’s wrestling career showcases a formidable presence in the women’s division, marked by significant championship reigns. She secured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship once with Natalya, a major career milestone.
Beyond her tag team success, Snuka also launched into solo recognition, capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship an impressive nine times, demonstrating her enduring popularity and versatility.
Signature Quote
“It is humbling because it is something that’s much bigger than me. Because without those Polynesian warriors who put in the work, who broke down those barriers, who battled in the ring before me, there would be no Tamina Snuka.”
