Cesare Casadei: Bio And Career Highlights
Cesare Casadei
January 10, 2003
Ravenna, Italy
23 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Cesare Casadei?
Cesare Casadei is an Italian professional footballer, noted for his commanding presence and technical skill as a central midfielder. His dynamic play often influences the tempo of matches and contributes to key offensive movements.
He first gained widespread attention for his standout performances at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he earned both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards. This remarkable showing established him as a prominent young talent on the international stage.
|Full Name
|Cesare Casadei
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (192 cm)
|Net Worth
|$15.3 million
|Nationality
|Italian
|Education
|Inter Milan Youth Academy
|Father
|Davide Casadei
|Mother
|Elena
|Siblings
|Ettore Casadei, Edoardo Casadei
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Milano Marittima, Cesare Casadei developed his early footballing talents at Cervia before joining the Cesena youth academy. His family fostered his passion for the sport from a young age.
Following Cesena’s bankruptcy in 2018, Casadei transitioned to Inter Milan’s renowned youth ranks, where he quickly ascended. He later earned a spot on The Guardian’s “Next Generation” list in 2021, recognizing him as a top prospect.
Notable Relationships
Cesare Casadei has maintained a private personal life, with no widely reported long-term romantic relationships reaching public attention. Information regarding his relationship status is not publicly available.
He has no publicly known children. His focus remains primarily on his burgeoning professional football career.
Career Highlights
A standout achievement for Cesare Casadei arrived at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he impressively secured both the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and the Golden Boot for his seven goals. This dual honor cemented his status as a formidable talent.
Beyond his individual accolades, Casadei has consistently represented Italy across numerous youth international levels, from Under-16 to Under-21. He notably captained the Under-19 and Under-20 squads, guiding them to significant tournament successes.
His club career includes a move to Chelsea in 2022 for a reported €15 million and subsequent loans to Reading and Leicester City, before a permanent transfer to Torino in 2025. He also won the Campionato Primavera with Inter Milan’s U19 team.
