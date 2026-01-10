Who Is Cesare Casadei? Cesare Casadei is an Italian professional footballer, noted for his commanding presence and technical skill as a central midfielder. His dynamic play often influences the tempo of matches and contributes to key offensive movements. He first gained widespread attention for his standout performances at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he earned both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards. This remarkable showing established him as a prominent young talent on the international stage.

Full Name Cesare Casadei Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (192 cm) Net Worth $15.3 million Nationality Italian Education Inter Milan Youth Academy Father Davide Casadei Mother Elena Siblings Ettore Casadei, Edoardo Casadei

Early Life and Education Growing up in Milano Marittima, Cesare Casadei developed his early footballing talents at Cervia before joining the Cesena youth academy. His family fostered his passion for the sport from a young age. Following Cesena’s bankruptcy in 2018, Casadei transitioned to Inter Milan’s renowned youth ranks, where he quickly ascended. He later earned a spot on The Guardian’s “Next Generation” list in 2021, recognizing him as a top prospect.

Notable Relationships Cesare Casadei has maintained a private personal life, with no widely reported long-term romantic relationships reaching public attention. Information regarding his relationship status is not publicly available. He has no publicly known children. His focus remains primarily on his burgeoning professional football career.