Who Is Reneé Rapp? Reneé Mary Jane Rapp is an American singer-songwriter and actress known for her powerful vocals and unfiltered personality. She commands attention with her dynamic stage presence and raw emotional delivery. She rose to prominence as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, captivating audiences with her sharp comedic timing. Her subsequent role in The Sex Lives of College Girls cemented her status as a compelling young talent.

Full Name Reneé Mary Jane Rapp Gender Female Relationship Status Dating Towa Bird Nationality American Education Hopewell High School, Northwest School of the Arts Father Charles Rapp Mother Denise Olexa Siblings Charles Rapp Jr.

Early Life and Education Family life in Huntersville, North Carolina, provided a creative foundation for Reneé Rapp, whose parents, Charles and Denise, encouraged her early artistic interests. Her younger brother, Charles Jr., also shares a passion for performing. She attended Hopewell High School before transferring to Northwest School of the Arts, where she honed her theatrical skills. Rapp won a 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award, setting her on a path toward Broadway.

Notable Relationships Currently dating British musician Towa Bird, Reneé Rapp made their public debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2024. She was previously linked to TikTok personality Alissa Carrington. Rapp has also been in a relationship with Broadway actor Antonio Cipriano, ending in 2021. She has no children.

Career Highlights Reneé Rapp gained widespread recognition starring as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, a role she reprised in the 2024 musical film adaptation. She also captivated audiences in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Rapp launched her music career with Interscope Records, releasing her debut EP Everything to Everyone in 2022 and the acclaimed full-length album Snow Angel in 2023. She has since embarked on successful international tours.