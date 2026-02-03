Happy birthday to Rei , Kanna Hashimoto , and Tao Tsuchiya ! February 3 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Japanese Rapper and Singer Rei, 22 A Japanese singer and rapper, Naoi Rei rose to fame as a member of the popular K-pop girl group IVE. Rei is recognized for her distinct vocals and charismatic stage presence, contributing to the group's chart-topping success since their 2021 debut. She has also showcased her artistic versatility by co-writing several tracks for IVE's albums.



Little-known fact: Few fans know that Naoi Rei learned to swim proficiently during her childhood in Japan.

RELATED:

#2 Japanese Actress Kanna Hashimoto, 27 Known for her angelic looks and versatile performances, Kanna Hashimoto is a Japanese actress and former singer who rose to fame as a member of the idol group Rev. from DVL. Her acting career took off with roles in popular live-action films like Gintama and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. She also famously won the 10 million yen grand prize on Japan's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2026.



Little-known fact: Before gaining widespread fame, Kanna Hashimoto appeared in several local commercials and productions by a children's theater company.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Japanese Actress Tao Tsuchiya, 31 Known for her dynamic presence in Japanese cinema, Tao Tsuchiya captivated audiences with her role in the Netflix series Alice in Borderland. The Japanese actress and model also gained acclaim for her work in the Rurouni Kenshin films.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acting career, Tao Tsuchiya cultivated diverse talents, including playing the piano, shamisen, and bamboo flute.

#4 American Football Player Tyler Huntley, 28 Resilience and a dual-threat playing style have defined American professional football quarterback Tyler Huntley. His notable performances for the Baltimore Ravens earned him a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Huntley is known for his ability to step into pressure situations and make impactful plays.



Little-known fact: He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Football Player James White, 34 A versatile American football player, James White became a key figure for the New England Patriots, known for his receiving prowess out of the backfield. He collected three Super Bowl rings and set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions in Super Bowl LI. White later transitioned into coaching and podcasting.



Little-known fact: During his high school career at St. Thomas Aquinas, James White also played quarterback.

#6 South Korean Singer Cho Kyu-Hyun, 38 A South Korean singer and musical theatre actor, Cho Kyu-hyun commands stages with his powerful vocals and sharp wit. His diverse career spans chart-topping K-pop releases with Super Junior and acclaimed solo works. He has garnered widespread recognition for his extensive musical theatre roles and television hosting duties.



Little-known fact: Cho Kyu-hyun recorded a carol album titled Our Carol when he was just six years old in 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Basketball Player Tre Mann, 25 American professional basketball player Tre Mann emerged from Gainesville, Florida, making an immediate impact with his dynamic offensive skills. His collegiate career for the Florida Gators culminated in being a First-team All-SEC selection.



Mann was drafted 18th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he continues to impress with his ability to create scoring opportunities, leading to a significant contract with the Charlotte Hornets.



Little-known fact: Tre Mann welcomed his son, Elias Lee Mann, in February 2023, who coincidentally shares his birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Basketball Player Isaiah Roby, 28 An American professional basketball player, Isaiah Roby, known for his versatile play as a power forward, was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2019. He has played for teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, showcasing his defensive prowess. Roby also achieved an NBA G League Showcase Cup championship with the Westchester Knicks.



Little-known fact: Beyond basketball, Isaiah Roby also lettered twice in track and placed fourth in the high jump at the Illinois Class 2A meet in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT