Who Is Rei? Naoi Rei is a Japanese singer and rapper, recognized for her distinct voice and charismatic stage presence within the K-pop group IVE. Her unique blend of confidence and endearing personality has resonated deeply with fans globally. Rei’s breakout moment came with IVE’s debut single album, “Eleven,” which quickly topped charts and earned them numerous rookie awards. Her memorable rap verses and visual appeal solidified her place as a rising star in the industry.

Full Name Naoi Rei Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Japanese Education Tamagawa Academy, School of Performing Arts Seoul Siblings Older sister

Early Life and Education Born in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan, Naoi Rei grew up with supportive parents and an older sister, fostering her early interest in music. She spent her youth developing a passion for performance that would eventually lead her to South Korea. She attended Tamagawa Academy before moving to Seoul at age fourteen to become a trainee, later graduating from the School of Performing Arts Seoul with an Applied Music Department degree.

Notable Relationships Naoi Rei has maintained a private personal life since entering the public eye. No high-profile romantic relationships or engagements have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by reputable sources. She has no publicly acknowledged children and has not confirmed a current partner, remaining focused on her career with the K-pop group IVE.

Career Highlights Naoi Rei launched her career as a vital member of the K-pop girl group IVE, making a significant impact with their debut single album, “Eleven,” in 2021. The group swiftly achieved commercial success, with their subsequent releases like “Love Dive” and “After Like” topping charts. Beyond her performance, Rei has expanded her artistic contributions through songwriting, with credits on tracks for IVE’s studio album, I’ve Ive, including “Kitsch” and “Hypnosis.” She also became a muse for several brands.