Who Is Tao Tsuchiya? Tao Tsuchiya is a Japanese actress known for her dynamic performances and expressive range. She brings depth to diverse characters across film and television. She first gained international recognition playing Yuzuha Usagi in the Netflix science-fiction thriller series Alice in Borderland, which captivated a global audience. The series quickly became a worldwide streaming success.

Full Name Tao Tsuchiya Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Japanese Education Japan Women’s College of Physical Education Siblings Honoka Tsuchiya, Shimba Tsuchiya Kids 1

Early Life and Education Growing up in Tokyo, Tao Tsuchiya shared her childhood with an older sister, Honoka, and a younger brother, Shimba, both of whom also pursued careers in entertainment. This creative household fostered her early interests. She attended Japan Women’s College of Physical Education, where her studies focused on dance, building upon a lifelong interest in movement and performance. Tsuchiya graduated with a major in Dance Studies in 2021.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tao Tsuchiya’s public life, culminating in her marriage to singer and actor Ryota Katayose. They co-starred in the 2017 film My Brother Loves Me Too Much. Tsuchiya and Katayose announced their marriage in early 2023, also revealing they were expecting their first child, who was born later that year on August 29, 2023.

Career Highlights Tao Tsuchiya has anchored numerous acclaimed productions, including her compelling portrayal of Yuzuha Usagi in the Netflix hit Alice in Borderland series, which garnered global attention. This role solidified her status as a leading actress. Her powerful performances in the Rurouni Kenshin film series, where she played Misao Makimachi, showcased her talent in action-packed roles. Tsuchiya also starred in the popular television drama Mare. To date, Tsuchiya has collected various accolades, including the Newcomer of the Year award at both the 39th Japan Academy Awards and the 40th Elan d’or Awards, cementing her as a prominent figure in Japanese cinema.