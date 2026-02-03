Who Is Tre Mann? Tre’shaun Albert Mann is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his dynamic playmaking and scoring ability as a point guard. His talent has made him a key figure in the National Basketball Association. He first gained significant public attention when drafted 18th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. His impressive offensive skills quickly established him as a rising force in the league.

Full Name Tre’shaun Albert Mann Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Education The Villages Charter Schools, University of Florida Father Albert Mann Mother Tai Bey Siblings Nas, Layla, Aniaya, MJ, Christian Kids Elias Lee Mann

Early Life and Education Born in Gainesville, Florida, Tre Mann developed his basketball skills early, with his father, Albert Mann, introducing him to the sport. He grew up alongside his five siblings. Mann attended The Villages Charter Schools, where he excelled, earning McDonald’s All-American honors. He then played college basketball for the Florida Gators before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Notable Relationships Tre Mann is married to Elissa Mann. The couple welcomed their son, Elias Lee Mann, in February 2023. His family life remains a private aspect of his public persona, focusing on his athletic career and commitments.

Career Highlights Tre Mann’s professional career began when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him 18th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He showcased his scoring prowess and playmaking ability, earning recognition. Before the NBA, Mann was a McDonald’s All-American in 2019 and a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 while playing for the Florida Gators, solidifying his status as a top collegiate talent.