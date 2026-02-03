Who Is Cho Kyu-hyun? Cho Kyu-hyun is a versatile South Korean singer, musical theatre actor, and television host, celebrated for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence. He has carved a significant niche within the K-pop industry and beyond. His breakout moment arrived with his solo debut EP, “At Gwanghwamun,” in 2014, making him the first Super Junior member to release a solo album. This release solidified his standing as a prominent balladeer.

Full Name Cho Kyu-hyun Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Korean Education Yeom Gwang High School, Kyung Hee University Father Cho Young-hwan Mother Kim Hanna Siblings Cho Ara

Early Life and Education A passion for learning defined Cho Kyu-hyun’s early years in Seoul, South Korea, where his parents, Cho Young-hwan and Kim Hanna, were deeply involved in education. He consistently excelled in academics, even joining a Math Olympiad in his youth. His path shifted towards music after joining a high school band, despite his parents initially urging him to study law. Kyu-hyun eventually attended Kyung Hee University, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Postmodern Musicology.

Notable Relationships Cho Kyu-hyun’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout his career. He has maintained a private approach to his romantic life. Currently, Kyu-hyun is publicly identified as single, with no confirmed partners or children.

Career Highlights Cho Kyu-hyun’s discography boasts numerous achievements, notably his solo debut with the 2014 EP “At Gwanghwamun,” which topped charts and established him as a leading ballad vocalist. He has since released multiple successful extended plays and soundtrack contributions. Beyond his singing career, Kyu-hyun has made significant strides in musical theatre, starring in productions like The Three Musketeers and Werther. He is also a respected television host, notably recognized for his five-week winning streak on King of Mask Singer.