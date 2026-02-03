Cho Kyu-hyun smiling and making finger hearts gesture, wearing a gray blazer at a public event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Cho Kyu-hyun

Born

February 3, 1988

Died
Birthplace

Seoul, South Korea

Age

38 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Cho Kyu-hyun?

Cho Kyu-hyun is a versatile South Korean singer, musical theatre actor, and television host, celebrated for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence. He has carved a significant niche within the K-pop industry and beyond.

His breakout moment arrived with his solo debut EP, “At Gwanghwamun,” in 2014, making him the first Super Junior member to release a solo album. This release solidified his standing as a prominent balladeer.

Full NameCho Kyu-hyun
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityKorean
EducationYeom Gwang High School, Kyung Hee University
FatherCho Young-hwan
MotherKim Hanna
SiblingsCho Ara

Early Life and Education

A passion for learning defined Cho Kyu-hyun’s early years in Seoul, South Korea, where his parents, Cho Young-hwan and Kim Hanna, were deeply involved in education. He consistently excelled in academics, even joining a Math Olympiad in his youth.

His path shifted towards music after joining a high school band, despite his parents initially urging him to study law. Kyu-hyun eventually attended Kyung Hee University, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Postmodern Musicology.

Notable Relationships

Cho Kyu-hyun’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout his career. He has maintained a private approach to his romantic life.

Currently, Kyu-hyun is publicly identified as single, with no confirmed partners or children.

Career Highlights

Cho Kyu-hyun’s discography boasts numerous achievements, notably his solo debut with the 2014 EP “At Gwanghwamun,” which topped charts and established him as a leading ballad vocalist. He has since released multiple successful extended plays and soundtrack contributions.

Beyond his singing career, Kyu-hyun has made significant strides in musical theatre, starring in productions like The Three Musketeers and Werther. He is also a respected television host, notably recognized for his five-week winning streak on King of Mask Singer.

Signature Quote

“You can’t get angry just because you can’t control the world as you please.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.