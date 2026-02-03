Who Is James White? James Calvin White is an American former professional football player renowned for his exceptional pass-catching ability and crucial performances as a running back. He spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots, becoming a key offensive weapon. His breakout moment arrived in Super Bowl LI, where he set records for receptions and points scored, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. This historic performance cemented his legacy as a clutch performer.

Full Name James Calvin White Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Diana Civitello Nationality American Education St. Thomas Aquinas High School, University of Wisconsin Father Tyrone White Mother Lisa White Kids Xzavier White, Skye White

Early Life and Education Growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, James White was immersed in a strong football culture, attending the acclaimed St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He later honed his skills at the University of Wisconsin, distinguishing himself as a prominent running back for the Badgers. His collegiate career included contributing to three Big Ten titles, and he left as one of the school’s all-time leading rushers, showcasing the versatility that would define his professional path.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Diana Civitello, James White has maintained a private but enduring relationship that began during their time at the University of Wisconsin. They wed in 2017 after his Super Bowl LI heroics, with Diana often supporting him at games and events. White shares two children, Xzavier and Skye, with Civitello, with whom he actively co-parents, balancing family life with his post-playing career endeavors.

Career Highlights James White’s professional career is highlighted by his integral role in the New England Patriots’ dynasty, securing three Super Bowl championships. His most legendary performance came in Super Bowl LI, where he scored 20 points and set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions in the Patriots’ historic comeback victory. Beyond his on-field heroics, White also launched “The Money Down Podcast” following his retirement, transitioning into media. He currently serves as an assistant running backs coach for the Illinois Fighting Illini, extending his impact to coaching.