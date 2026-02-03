Who Is Kanna Hashimoto? Kanna Hashimoto is a Japanese actress and former singer known for her captivating presence and expressive acting. Her versatile performances seamlessly transition across various film and television genres. She first gained widespread attention in 2013 when a fan-taken photo of her performing with the idol group Rev. from DVL went viral on social media, earning her the nickname “once-in-a-thousand-year idol”. This sudden surge in popularity catapulted her into the national spotlight.

Full Name Kanna Hashimoto Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Education High School Graduate Siblings Older Brother, Ryo Hashimoto

Early Life and Education Hashimoto’s early life in Fukuoka, Japan, was rooted in a supportive family environment. She entered the entertainment industry at a young age, signing with Active Hakata in third grade. Her elementary school yearbook entry declared her dream to become an “actress,” a goal she diligently pursued through local commercials and children’s theater productions. She is a high school graduate.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kanna Hashimoto’s public life, though she largely maintains privacy regarding her personal affairs. In recent years, tabloids have linked her to actor Taishi Nakagawa, with reports suggesting a developing relationship and even alleged engagement. Hashimoto has no children. Her agencies have generally refrained from confirming dating or engagement rumors, often stating they do not comment on artists’ private lives.

Career Highlights Kanna Hashimoto’s career truly ignited with her acting debut in the 2011 film I Wish. She subsequently delivered memorable performances in live-action adaptations like Gintama and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. Her role in Sailor Suit and Machine Gun: Graduation earned her the Japan Academy New Actor Award in 2017. Beyond her filmography, Hashimoto expanded her reach by hosting NHK’s Kohaku Uta Gassen for three consecutive years since 2022. Her versatile talents were further highlighted by becoming the first contestant in 13 years to win the top prize of 10 million yen on Japan’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in January 2026.