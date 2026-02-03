Who Is Rougned Odor? Rougned Roberto Odor is a Venezuelan professional baseball second baseman known for his aggressive play and surprising power from the left side of the plate. He has played for several Major League Baseball teams, earning a reputation for spirited performances. His breakout moment arrived during the 2016 MLB season with the Texas Rangers when he slugged 33 home runs, a significant power display for a middle infielder. This performance led to a lucrative contract extension, solidifying his status in the league.

Full Name Rougned Roberto Odor Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Liusca Criollo Net Worth $43.4 million Nationality Venezuelan Father Rougned Odor Siblings Rougned José Odor Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Rougned Odor began playing baseball at the age of two, coming from a family deeply entrenched in the sport. His father, also named Rougned, played college baseball, instilling a hard-nosed approach to the game. Odor represented Venezuela in the 2009 World Youth Baseball Championship, showcasing his talent on an international stage before signing with the Texas Rangers as an international free agent in 2011.

Notable Relationships Rougned Odor is married to Liusca Criollo, and together they have two daughters. The couple maintains a private family life, largely staying out of the public spotlight. Their relationship details are not widely publicized, reflecting a preference for privacy regarding their personal affairs.

Career Highlights Rougned Odor’s career highlights include his impressive 2016 season where he hit 33 home runs, marking a significant power surge for a second baseman. This offensive breakout established him as a formidable hitter in the league. Following his stellar 2016 performance, Odor secured a six-year contract extension worth $49.5 million with the Texas Rangers in 2017. This substantial deal reflected the team’s long-term commitment to him as a key player.