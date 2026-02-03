Who Is Isaiah Roby? Isaiah Owen Roby is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his versatility and strong defensive presence on the court. His athleticism and basketball IQ have made him a valuable asset to various teams. His breakout moment came with his selection as the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This significant achievement launched his career into the national spotlight, demonstrating his potential as a developing talent.

Full Name Isaiah Owen Roby Gender Male Height 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) Nationality American Education Dixon High School, University of Nebraska Father Roderick Roby Mother Danielle Roby Siblings Donovan, Ellis, Drew, Kordae

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Dixon, Illinois, Isaiah Roby grew up as the fifth child in a family with four older brothers, which likely contributed to his competitive spirit. His parents, Roderick and Danielle Roby, supported his early athletic pursuits. He attended Dixon High School, where he excelled in basketball, setting school records for rebounds and blocked shots. Roby later played college basketball for the University of Nebraska, further honing his skills before entering the professional ranks.

Notable Relationships Isaiah Roby has maintained a private personal life, and details regarding his relationships are not widely publicized. As of now, there is no public information about a current partner or past high-profile relationships. Similarly, there are no public records indicating that Roby has children. He has kept this aspect of his life out of the media spotlight.