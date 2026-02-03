Isaiah Roby: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Isaiah Roby
February 3, 1998
Dixon, Illinois, US
27 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Isaiah Roby?
Isaiah Owen Roby is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his versatility and strong defensive presence on the court. His athleticism and basketball IQ have made him a valuable asset to various teams.
His breakout moment came with his selection as the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. This significant achievement launched his career into the national spotlight, demonstrating his potential as a developing talent.
|Full Name
|Isaiah Owen Roby
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 8 inches (203 cm)
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|Dixon High School, University of Nebraska
|Father
|Roderick Roby
|Mother
|Danielle Roby
|Siblings
|Donovan, Ellis, Drew, Kordae
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Dixon, Illinois, Isaiah Roby grew up as the fifth child in a family with four older brothers, which likely contributed to his competitive spirit. His parents, Roderick and Danielle Roby, supported his early athletic pursuits.
He attended Dixon High School, where he excelled in basketball, setting school records for rebounds and blocked shots. Roby later played college basketball for the University of Nebraska, further honing his skills before entering the professional ranks.
Notable Relationships
Isaiah Roby has maintained a private personal life, and details regarding his relationships are not widely publicized. As of now, there is no public information about a current partner or past high-profile relationships.
Similarly, there are no public records indicating that Roby has children. He has kept this aspect of his life out of the media spotlight.
Career Highlights
Isaiah Roby embarked on his professional basketball journey after being selected as the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He later joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, showcasing his versatile forward skills.
His career includes notable stints with the San Antonio Spurs and the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League, where he was part of the 2023 NBA G League Showcase Cup championship team. Roby also achieved a career-high 30 points in an NBA game.
As a college player, he led the Nebraska Cornhuskers in rebounding and blocked shots during his junior season, demonstrating his defensive impact and overall athleticism early in his career.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 2, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 1, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 31, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0