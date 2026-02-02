Happy birthday to Paul Mescal , Ellie Bamber , and Munetaka Murakami ! February 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Paul Mescal, 30 An Irish actor celebrated for his compelling dramatic portrayals, Paul Mescal captivated audiences worldwide with his breakout role. He earned a BAFTA Award for Normal People and received an Academy Award nomination for Aftersun. Mescal also showcases his talent on the theatrical stage.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to acting, Paul Mescal was a skilled Gaelic football player for Kildare, giving up the sport after a jaw injury.

#2 Actor Ellie Bamber, 29 Renowned for her versatile acting, British actress Ellie Bamber emerged from Surrey, England, captivating audiences across film, television, and stage. She first gained prominence for her role in the 2016 movie Nocturnal Animals. Bamber is also recognized for her performances in the BBC series Les Misérables and the Disney+ series Willow.



Little-known fact: Ellie Bamber became the youngest member of The London Player's Theatre at just twelve years old.

#3 Baseball Player Munetaka Murakami, 26 With a powerful left-handed swing, Japanese professional baseball player Munetaka Murakami rose to prominence as a dominant third baseman in Nippon Professional Baseball. Murakami earned the 2022 NPB Triple Crown, hitting 56 home runs to break Sadaharu Oh's single-season record for a Japanese-born player, and secured a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He joined the Chicago White Sox in 2026.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Munetaka Murakami learned calligraphy from his mother, blending athletic discipline with traditional art.

#4 Football Player Jeff Okudah, 27 An American professional football cornerback, Jeffrey Chidera Okudah rose to prominence as a standout at Ohio State University. He earned unanimous All-American honors in 2019 before being selected as the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okudah has played for multiple NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and currently the Minnesota Vikings.



Little-known fact: Jeff Okudah's nickname, "Jefe," which means "chief" or "boss" in Spanish, was given to him by teammates at Ohio State who thought "Jeff" was too bland for a cornerback.

#5 Singer and Model Shiho Katō, 28 Dynamic Japanese actress and model Shiho Katō transitioned from her idol career with Hinatazaka46 to establish herself as a prominent figure in acting and fashion. She is celebrated for her expressive performances and her work as an exclusive model for CanCam magazine.



Little-known fact: Shiho Katō was a talented soft tennis player, competing in provincial tournaments during her middle school years.

#6 Wrestler Brian Cage, 42 With explosive athleticism and a dominating presence, American professional wrestler Brian Cage has become known as "The Machine" in the wrestling world. Brian Cage has held the Impact World Championship and the FTW Champion title during his impactful career.



Little-known fact: He was a high school classmate of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

#7 Footballer Harry Winks, 30 Renowned for his composed midfield play, English professional footballer Harry Winks rose through the Tottenham Hotspur academy. He earned significant acclaim by starting in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and later securing the EFL Championship title with Leicester City. Winks has also represented the England national team on multiple occasions.



Little-known fact: Harry Winks was eligible to represent both England and Spain internationally, due to his maternal Spanish grandparents, but chose to play for England.

#8 Ice Hockey Player Christian Dvorak, 30 An American professional ice hockey player, Christian Dvorak solidified his reputation as a reliable two-way center in the National Hockey League. He notably led the London Knights to a Memorial Cup championship in 2016, showcasing his formidable offensive skills. Dvorak has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens before joining the Philadelphia Flyers.



Little-known fact: Before his NHL career, Christian Dvorak played on a dominant junior line with future NHL stars Mitch Marner and Matthew Tkachuk for the London Knights.

