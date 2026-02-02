Who Is Jeff Okudah? Jeffrey Chidera Okudah is an American professional football cornerback, noted for his athleticism and strong defensive play. He currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings in the National Football League. His breakout moment occurred in 2020 when he was selected as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, following a stellar college career. This high draft position cemented his status as a top talent.

Full Name Jeffrey Chidera Okudah Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education South Grand Prairie High School, Ohio State University Father Sam Okudah Mother Marie Okudah

Early Life and Education Okudah’s family roots trace back to Nigeria, with his parents having immigrated to the United States. He grew up primarily in Grand Prairie, Texas, where he attended South Grand Prairie High School, excelling as a standout athlete on the football field. He then committed to Ohio State University, where he further developed his skills as a cornerback, earning significant accolades before declaring for the NFL Draft. He was majoring in communications while at Ohio State.

Notable Relationships Jeff Okudah has maintained a very private personal life, and details regarding his notable relationships are not publicly available. He has no publicly known children or confirmed partners, choosing to keep his private affairs out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Jeff Okudah’s career took off with his selection as the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, a testament to his elite talent. Before that, he earned unanimous All-American honors during his dominant 2019 junior season at Ohio State, showcasing his skills as one of the nation’s top defensive backs. His collegiate success also included being named first-team All-Big Ten in 2019 and being a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, an honor for the nation’s outstanding defensive back. Okudah has since had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings.