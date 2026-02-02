Who Is Shiho Katō? Shiho Katō is a multifaceted Japanese performer known for her engaging presence as an actress, model, and singer. Her expressive versatility has consistently charmed audiences across various entertainment platforms. She first gained widespread recognition as a first generation member of the idol group Hinatazaka46, where her “Happy Aura” persona quickly made her a fan favorite. Katō’s dynamic stage performances and captivating visual appeal led to her being appointed center for a Hinatazaka46 single.

Full Name Shiho Katō Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160.5 cm) Nationality Japanese Education Attended an art academy, soft tennis club, worked part-time at a convenience store Siblings Older sister, Younger sister

Early Life and Education Born in Nerima-ku, Tokyo, Shiho Katō developed an early interest in creative arts, attending an art academy where her paintings still adorn her family home. Her childhood was also marked by a strong commitment to soft tennis. From fifth grade through middle school, she dedicated much of her time to the soft tennis club, even excelling in provincial competitions. During high school, Katō experienced working part-time at a convenience store, which shaped her appreciation for work ethic.

Notable Relationships Shiho Katō has maintained a private profile regarding romantic relationships throughout her public career. No long-term partners have been publicly confirmed or reported by credible media outlets. Katō currently has no publicly known children or confirmed partner. She has consistently focused her public attention on her evolving career in entertainment.