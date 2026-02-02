Who Is Ellie Bamber? Eleanor Elizabeth Bamber is a British actress and model, recognized for her versatile performances that blend vulnerability with strength. Her distinctive strawberry-blonde hair often complements her varied roles. Her breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed 2016 movie Nocturnal Animals, where her haunting performance garnered significant attention. This role established her as a formidable presence on screen, drawing viewers to her ability to convey deep emotion.

Full Name Eleanor Elizabeth Bamber Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Eagle House School, Hawley Place School, Wellington College Father David Bamber Mother Zoe Bamber Siblings Lucas Bamber

Early Life and Education Born in Surrey, England, Ellie Bamber was raised alongside her younger brother, Lucas. Her father, David, works in finance, and her mother, Zoe, manages her career, fostering an early exposure to the arts. She received a drama scholarship at Hawley Place School (also known as Hurst Lodge School) and later attended Eagle House School and Wellington College for her Sixth Form education, laying a solid foundation for her acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ellie Bamber’s public life, including relationships with actors Douglas Booth in 2016 and Richard Madden from 2017 to 2019. Bamber is currently single, with no confirmed partners since her relationship with Madden concluded. She has no children.

Career Highlights Ellie Bamber’s breakthrough performance in the 2016 Tom Ford movie Nocturnal Animals showcased her intense dramatic range. Her role as India Hastings earned her widespread critical praise. She later starred as Cosette in the 2018 BBC One adaptation of Les Misérables, demonstrating her talent in a major television series. Bamber also appeared in the Disney+ series Willow. Further cementing her stage presence, Bamber won third prize at the Ian Charleson Awards for her 2017 performance in the play The Lady from the Sea.