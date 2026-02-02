Harry Winks: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Harry Winks
February 2, 1996
Hemel Hempstead, England
29 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Harry Winks?
Harry Billy Winks is an English professional footballer, recognized for his composed play and precise passing from central midfield. He currently plays a pivotal role for Leicester City, demonstrating consistent performance on the pitch.
Winks’ breakout moment arrived as he established himself in the Tottenham Hotspur first team, notably starting in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. His calm demeanor under pressure solidified his reputation among football enthusiasts.
|Full Name
|Harry Billy Winks
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Engaged
|Net Worth
|$39.9 million
|Nationality
|English
|Ethnicity
|English, Spanish ancestry
|Education
|Cavendish School
|Father
|Gary Winks
|Mother
|Anita Winks
|Kids
|Marlowe
Early Life and Education
Harry Winks was born and raised in Hemel Hempstead, England, to parents Gary and Anita Winks, and has Spanish ancestry through his maternal grandparents. He developed an early passion for football, attending his first Tottenham Hotspur match at age six.
He joined the Tottenham Academy at five years old after attending a summer football camp. Winks later received his education at Cavendish School, continuing his development as a promising young talent.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Harry Winks is engaged to Lowri Algar, with whom he welcomed a baby girl named Marlowe in March 2025.
The couple’s relationship has been publicly acknowledged, adding a personal dimension to the footballer’s life outside of his professional career.
Career Highlights
Harry Winks’ career as a midfielder is highlighted by significant achievements with Tottenham Hotspur, including reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2019. He made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, showcasing his consistent midfield presence.
Following his move to Leicester City, Winks was instrumental in their 2023-24 EFL Championship victory, securing promotion back to the Premier League. He has also earned ten senior caps playing for the England national team.
Signature Quote
“It’s important to stay humble, stay level-headed and keep working hard.”
