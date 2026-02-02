Harry Winks wearing a sports jacket focused during a soccer event, highlighting his career as a professional footballer.

Harry Winks

Born

February 2, 1996

Died
Birthplace

Hemel Hempstead, England

Age

29 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Harry Winks?

Harry Billy Winks is an English professional footballer, recognized for his composed play and precise passing from central midfield. He currently plays a pivotal role for Leicester City, demonstrating consistent performance on the pitch.

Winks’ breakout moment arrived as he established himself in the Tottenham Hotspur first team, notably starting in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. His calm demeanor under pressure solidified his reputation among football enthusiasts.

Full NameHarry Billy Winks
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusEngaged
Net Worth$39.9 million
NationalityEnglish
EthnicityEnglish, Spanish ancestry
EducationCavendish School
FatherGary Winks
MotherAnita Winks
KidsMarlowe

Early Life and Education

Harry Winks was born and raised in Hemel Hempstead, England, to parents Gary and Anita Winks, and has Spanish ancestry through his maternal grandparents. He developed an early passion for football, attending his first Tottenham Hotspur match at age six.

He joined the Tottenham Academy at five years old after attending a summer football camp. Winks later received his education at Cavendish School, continuing his development as a promising young talent.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Harry Winks is engaged to Lowri Algar, with whom he welcomed a baby girl named Marlowe in March 2025.

The couple’s relationship has been publicly acknowledged, adding a personal dimension to the footballer’s life outside of his professional career.

Career Highlights

Harry Winks’ career as a midfielder is highlighted by significant achievements with Tottenham Hotspur, including reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2019. He made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, showcasing his consistent midfield presence.

Following his move to Leicester City, Winks was instrumental in their 2023-24 EFL Championship victory, securing promotion back to the Premier League. He has also earned ten senior caps playing for the England national team.

Signature Quote

“It’s important to stay humble, stay level-headed and keep working hard.”

