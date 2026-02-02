Who Is Curtis Lazar? Curtis Lazar is a Canadian ice hockey forward known for his relentless work ethic and versatile play. His consistent effort makes him a valuable depth player on any roster. His breakout moment arrived in junior hockey, leading the Edmonton Oil Kings to the 2014 Memorial Cup championship. Lazar was a key offensive force during their successful campaign.

Full Name Curtis Lazar Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10.7 million Nationality Canadian Education Pursuit of Excellence Prep, Okanagan Hockey Academy Father Dave Lazar Mother Karen Lazar Siblings Cory Lazar, Jenna Lazar, Ryan Lazar Kids Two sons

Early Life and Education Family played a central role in Curtis Lazar’s early life in Salmon Arm, British Columbia. He was one of Dave and Karen Lazar’s four children, often traveling for youth hockey games with the Vancouver Selects. He attended Pursuit of Excellence Prep, captaining their hockey team, and later honed his skills at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, foreshadowing his professional path.

Notable Relationships Curtis Lazar is married and has two sons. The professional hockey player keeps his family life primarily out of the public eye. No further public details are available regarding his current partner or relationship history.

Career Highlights Curtis Lazar’s breakthrough came in junior hockey, leading the Edmonton Oil Kings to the 2014 Memorial Cup championship. He scored 41 goals in 58 games that season, demonstrating his offensive prowess. His professional career in the NHL has seen him consistently contribute with a strong defensive game and penalty-killing abilities. Lazar also captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.