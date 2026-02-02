Who Is Paul Mescal? Paul Colm Michael Mescal is an Irish actor, widely recognized for his intense and nuanced performances across stage and screen. He possesses a natural ability to convey deep emotional complexity. Mescal burst into the public eye with his critically acclaimed role in the 2020 miniseries Normal People. His portrayal earned widespread praise and garnered him significant awards attention.

Full Name Paul Colm Michael Mescal Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Gracie Abrams Net Worth $5 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity Irish Education Maynooth Post Primary School, The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin Father Paul Mescal Sr. Mother Dearbhla Mescal Molloy Siblings Nell Mescal, Donnacha Mescal

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Paul Mescal’s early years in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. His father was a schoolteacher, and his mother served as a police officer. He attended Maynooth Post Primary School, where an early passion for Gaelic football eventually gave way to a burgeoning interest in acting; he later honed his craft at The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin.

Notable Relationships Currently, Paul Mescal is in a relationship with American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, with their romance first gaining public attention in 2024. Prior to this, Mescal was in a high-profile relationship with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers from 2020 to 2022.

Career Highlights Paul Mescal’s breakthrough role as Connell in the 2020 miniseries Normal People launched his career into international prominence. This performance earned him a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor. He gained further critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal in the 2022 film Aftersun. Mescal also won an Olivier Award for his stage work in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”