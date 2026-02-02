Paul Mescal with curly hair and beard, wearing a black jacket and light shirt, posing against a dark background.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Paul Mescal

Born

February 2, 1996

Died
Birthplace

Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland

Age

30 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Paul Mescal?

Paul Colm Michael Mescal is an Irish actor, widely recognized for his intense and nuanced performances across stage and screen. He possesses a natural ability to convey deep emotional complexity.

Mescal burst into the public eye with his critically acclaimed role in the 2020 miniseries Normal People. His portrayal earned widespread praise and garnered him significant awards attention.

Full NamePaul Colm Michael Mescal
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Gracie Abrams
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityIrish
EthnicityIrish
EducationMaynooth Post Primary School, The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin
FatherPaul Mescal Sr.
MotherDearbhla Mescal Molloy
SiblingsNell Mescal, Donnacha Mescal

Early Life and Education

A close-knit family environment shaped Paul Mescal’s early years in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. His father was a schoolteacher, and his mother served as a police officer.

He attended Maynooth Post Primary School, where an early passion for Gaelic football eventually gave way to a burgeoning interest in acting; he later honed his craft at The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Paul Mescal is in a relationship with American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, with their romance first gaining public attention in 2024.

Prior to this, Mescal was in a high-profile relationship with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers from 2020 to 2022.

Career Highlights

Paul Mescal’s breakthrough role as Connell in the 2020 miniseries Normal People launched his career into international prominence. This performance earned him a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

He gained further critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal in the 2022 film Aftersun. Mescal also won an Olivier Award for his stage work in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Signature Quote

“It’s fundamental to the way I would love to live my life–to look back and not regret things.”

