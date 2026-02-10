Happy birthday to Chloë Grace Moretz , Yara Shahidi , and Vince Gilligan ! February 10 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, 29 Recognized for her dynamic performances, American actress Chloë Grace Moretz rose to prominence as the fierce Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass. She has since garnered acclaim for roles in films like Hugo and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, showcasing remarkable versatility across genres. Moretz is also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.



Little-known fact: She trained with Jackie Chan's stunt crew for three months to perform most of her own stunts as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass.

#2 American Actress and Model Yara Shahidi, 26 An American actress, producer, and activist, Yara Shahidi rose to prominence with her thoughtful performances and powerful advocacy. She is widely recognized for her starring roles in the acclaimed television series Black-ish and its popular spin-off, Grown-ish. Shahidi also notably graduated from Harvard University, balancing her academic pursuits with a thriving career in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Yara Shahidi’s first language was Farsi, influenced by her Iranian father.

#3 American Director and Screenwriter Vince Gilligan, 59 An American screenwriter and filmmaker, Vince Gilligan is best known for creating the seminal crime drama Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 to 2013 on AMC. He also co-created its equally celebrated prequel series, Better Call Saul, delivering complex character arcs and gripping narratives. Gilligan’s career includes writing and producing for The X-Files and earning multiple Emmy Awards.



Little-known fact: Vince Gilligan won the Virginia Governor's Screenwriting Award in 1989 for his screenplay for the film Home Fries while still attending New York University.

#4 South Korean Singer and Actress Son Na-Eun, 32 With a captivating blend of acting prowess and vocal talent, South Korean actress and singer Son Na-eun has established herself as a prominent figure in entertainment. Her career launched with the K-pop group Apink, leading to widespread recognition for her performances in hit dramas.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her entertainment career, Son Na-eun harbored a childhood dream of becoming a painter and has a talent for drawing.

#5 American Basketball Player Bobby Portis, 31 The dynamic American professional basketball player Bobby Portis Jr. commands the court with his high energy and impactful presence for the Milwaukee Bucks. Renowned for his tenacious rebounding and reliable scoring, he consistently delivers critical performances. Portis was instrumental in the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship victory and continues to be a fan favorite.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Bobby Portis Jr. once confronted an abusive figure to protect his mother and siblings, demonstrating his fiercely protective nature early in life.

#6 American Golfer Lexi Thompson, 31 A compelling American professional golfer, Lexi Thompson emerged as a prodigious talent, making headlines by qualifying for the US Women's Open at just 12. She became the youngest LPGA Tour winner in 2011, securing her first major title at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship. Thompson remains a dominant force, known for her powerful drives and composed play.



Little-known fact: Lexi Thompson is a fan of ice hockey and supports the Florida Panthers.

#7 American Swimmer Lilly King, 29 An American competitive swimmer renowned for her breaststroke dominance, Lilly King rose to international fame at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She clinched multiple Olympic gold medals and consistently broke world records throughout her illustrious career. King also became a powerful advocate for clean sport, known for her outspoken confidence.



Little-known fact: Lilly King started playing the piano at age seven and considers it a good stress reliever.

#8 American Basketball Player Sterling Brown, 31 An American actor with a commanding screen presence, Sterling Brown has carved a significant niche with his emotionally resonant performances. He is best known for his Emmy-winning roles in the This Is Us series and The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting, Sterling Kelby Brown initially majored in economics at Stanford with plans for a career in investment banking.

#9 American Football Player Josh Rosen, 29 Renowned for his strong arm and intellectual approach, American quarterback Josh Rosen captivated college football audiences. He rose to national prominence as a Freshman All-American at UCLA and set school passing records. Rosen's entry into the NFL draft was a highly anticipated event.



Little-known fact: Before his football career, Josh Rosen was a top-ranked junior tennis player, achieving a national ranking in his age group.

#10 American Actress Tiffany Espensen, 27 Rising through child acting roles, American actress Tiffany Espensen gained prominence with her character Cindy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is widely known for her roles in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and television series such as Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures.



Little-known fact: Espensen speaks Mandarin Chinese and Ukrainian in addition to English.

