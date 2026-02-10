Who Is Son Na-eun? Son Na-eun is a South Korean actress and singer, renowned for her captivating stage presence and versatile acting range. Her career spans both the K-pop music scene and successful television dramas. She first gained widespread public attention with her debut as a member of the girl group Apink in 2011. The group’s early hit songs solidified her status as a rising idol.

Full Name Son Na-eun Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Net Worth $12.7 million Nationality South Korean Education Chungdam High School, School of Performing Arts Seoul, Dongguk University Siblings Son Sae-eun

Early Life and Education Born in Seoul, South Korea, Son Na-eun grew up in a family that fostered artistic interests, with her mother serving as an art museum director. Her younger sister, Son Sae-eun, became a professional golfer. She attended Chungdam High School and later graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul. Her passion for the arts led her to pursue further studies at Dongguk University, majoring in Theatre and Film.

Notable Relationships Son Na-eun’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. Her most widely known “relationship” was a virtual marriage to SHINee’s Taemin on the reality show “We Got Married” from 2013 to 2014, which garnered significant fan interest. She has no publicly confirmed romantic partners or children. Na-eun has consistently focused on her acting and singing career.

Career Highlights Son Na-eun launched her career as a founding member of the popular K-pop girl group Apink in 2011, contributing to hit songs such as “NoNoNo” and “LUV.” The group achieved widespread success with numerous chart-topping releases. Transitioning into acting, she garnered praise for roles in television series like Cinderella with Four Knights and Agency, showcasing her versatility. Na-eun has also become a sought-after model for prominent brands, including Adidas Korea and Neutrogena.