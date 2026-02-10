Who Is Yara Shahidi? Yara Sayeh Shahidi is an American actress and producer, recognized for her insightful performances and profound social activism. Her work often blends entertainment with advocacy, making her a prominent voice for her generation. She broke into the public eye starring as Zoey Johnson in the acclaimed ABC sitcom Black-ish. This role garnered significant attention, leading to its successful spin-off series, Grown-ish.

Full Name Yara Sayeh Shahidi Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Choctaw, Iranian Education Dwight Global Online School, Harvard University Father Afshin Shahidi Mother Keri Salter Shahidi Siblings Sayeed Shahidi, Ehsan Shahidi

Early Life and Education Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Yara Shahidi spent her early years there before her family relocated to California. Her father, Afshin Shahidi, a photographer of Iranian descent, and her mother, Keri Salter Shahidi, who has African American and Choctaw heritage, fostered a creative environment. Shahidi attended Immaculate Heart Middle School and High School, later graduating from Dwight Global Online School in 2017 to accommodate her burgeoning acting career. She then pursued higher education at Harvard University, graduating in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Sociology and Black American Studies.

Notable Relationships Yara Shahidi is currently single, having recently concluded a three-year relationship that she kept largely private from the public eye. She openly discussed taking time for herself following the end of that significant partnership. Shahidi has no children and has consistently focused on her career and advocacy work. Her personal life remains guarded, with public statements emphasizing her commitment to professional and activist endeavors.

Career Highlights Yara Shahidi gained widespread acclaim for her starring role as Zoey Johnson in the ABC sitcom Black-ish, which led to her headlining the spin-off series Grown-ish. These roles earned her multiple NAACP Image Awards, establishing her as a significant talent in television. Beyond acting, Shahidi has championed civic engagement, founding organizations like Eighteen x 18, now known as WeVoteNext, to encourage youth participation in politics. She also co-founded 7th Sun Productions with her mother, focusing on diverse narratives. Her academic achievements include graduating from Harvard University in 2022, a milestone she pursued while actively balancing her acting career and advocacy work. Shahidi also joined the cast of Disney’s live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy as Tinker Bell.