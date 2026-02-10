Who Is Vince Gilligan? George Vincent Gilligan Jr. is an American screenwriter and filmmaker, celebrated for his sharp storytelling and character-driven narratives. His work consistently delves into the moral complexities of ordinary individuals facing extraordinary circumstances. He first burst into the public eye as the creator of the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, which debuted in 2008. This gritty drama about a high school chemistry teacher’s descent into crime earned widespread critical praise and numerous awards.

Full Name George Vincent Gilligan Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, German, Polish, Swiss-German, Dutch Education L. C. Bird High School, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Father George Vincent Gilligan Sr. Mother Gail Siblings Patrick

Early Life and Education Family life in Richmond, Virginia, shaped George Vincent Gilligan Jr.’s early years, with his teacher mother Gail and insurance claims adjuster father George Vincent Gilligan Sr.. His parents divorced in 1974, and he and his younger brother Patrick were raised in Farmville and Chesterfield County. Gilligan attended L. C. Bird High School, graduating in 1985, and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film production from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts on a scholarship. His interest in film began young, using a Super 8 camera to make science fiction films with his brother.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship has defined George Vincent Gilligan Jr.’s personal life, as he has been with Holly Rice since 1991, referring to her as his wife in recent years. Their enduring partnership is a consistent aspect of his public profile. The couple has no children. Gilligan maintains a private stance regarding the intricacies of his personal life outside of confirmed facts.

Career Highlights George Vincent Gilligan Jr.’s career prominently features his groundbreaking work as the creator and showrunner of the AMC crime series Breaking Bad. This critically lauded show, which ran from 2008 to 2013, redefined television drama and garnered four Primetime Emmy Awards for Gilligan. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the 2008 superhero film Hancock. Expanding his creative universe, Gilligan co-created the acclaimed prequel series Better Call Saul, which concluded in 2022 after six seasons. He also executive produced the Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino in 2019 and developed the Apple TV science fiction series Pluribus.