Who Is Josh Rosen? Josh Rosen is an American quarterback known for his strong arm and intellectual approach to the game. His collegiate career at UCLA showcased significant talent and potential. He burst into the public eye as the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, generating considerable buzz. His outspoken personality often drew as much attention as his on-field performance.

Full Name Joshua Ballinger Lippincott Rosen Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Dating Zana Muno Net Worth $126,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, English Education St. John Bosco High School, University of California, Los Angeles, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania Father Charles Rosen Mother Liz Lippincott Siblings Beatrice Rosen, Lydia Rosen

Early Life and Education Born in Torrance, California, Joshua Ballinger Lippincott Rosen grew up in an athletic household. His father was a nationally ranked ice skater, and his mother captained a Princeton lacrosse team. He also excelled as a top-ranked junior tennis player before transitioning to football. He attended St. John Bosco High School, where he switched to football and achieved a 4.3 GPA. Rosen later studied economics at UCLA, becoming a standout quarterback before pursuing further education at the Wharton School.

Notable Relationships Josh Rosen was publicly linked to college volleyball player Zana Muno during his time at UCLA and his early NFL career. The athletic couple reportedly knew each other before attending the university. Their relationship was noted in various sports media outlets, highlighting Muno’s own collegiate athletic achievements. No further confirmed relationships or children have been publicly announced.

Career Highlights Josh Rosen’s professional football career began as the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, a highly anticipated moment. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals after a standout collegiate career at UCLA. During his time with the UCLA Bruins, Rosen earned Freshman All-American honors and was named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2015. He also set the school record for single-season passing yards. His collegiate performance positioned him as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation, cementing his reputation as a technically skilled passer.