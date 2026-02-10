Who Is Lexi Thompson? Alexis Noel Thompson is an American professional golfer known for her powerful, precise swing and determined on-course demeanor. She consistently ranks among the top players on the LPGA Tour. Her breakout moment arrived at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, where she secured her first major title at just 19 years old. This pivotal win established her as a prominent figure in women’s golf.

Full Name Alexis Noel Thompson Gender Female Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Max Provost Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled (graduated July 2012) Father Scott Thompson Mother Judy Thompson Siblings Nicholas Thompson, Curtis Thompson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Coral Springs, Florida, Alexis Noel Thompson was immersed in golf by her parents, Scott and Judy, alongside her brothers Nicholas and Curtis, who were also professional golfers. She began playing at age five, competing by age seven. Homeschooled throughout her early years, Thompson completed her studies, graduating in July 2012, allowing her to dedicate extensive hours to developing her exceptional golfing talent.

Notable Relationships Over the past year, Lexi Thompson has publicly shared her relationship with Max Provost, culminating in their engagement on New Year’s Day 2025. Thompson has no children and has consistently maintained a private approach to her dating life, with Provost being her first publicly confirmed partner in recent years.

Career Highlights Lexi Thompson’s career is highlighted by her victory at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, her sole major title among 11 LPGA Tour wins. She also became the youngest LPGA Tour winner in 2011 at age 16. Beyond her wins, Thompson has represented the US in seven Solheim Cups, claimed the 2017 Race to the CME Globe, and earned the Vare Trophy for her impressive scoring average. She also participated in the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, becoming the seventh woman to compete on the PGA Tour. Thompson launched the Lexi Fitness App in 2024 and has supported various charities, including breast cancer research and the SEAL Legacy Foundation.