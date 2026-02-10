Who Is Tiffany Espensen? Tiffany Espensen is an American actress known for her engaging performances across television and film. She often brings a vibrant energy to her roles, moving easily between comedic and dramatic projects. Her breakout moment arrived when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Homecoming, bringing her character Cindy into a major global franchise. This appearance garnered significant attention and expanded her reach to wider audiences.

Full Name Tiffany Espensen Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Asian American Education Liberty University, Grand Canyon University Father Daniel Philip Espensen Mother Robin Lynn Espensen Kids William Daniel, Theodore

Early Life and Education Born in Lianjiang, China, Tiffany Espensen was adopted by American parents, Robin and Dan Espensen, and raised in Los Angeles, California. Her family fostered an early interest in performance, setting the stage for her future career. Espensen pursued higher education with a focus on her faith, attending Liberty University for political science and religion. She later earned a master’s degree in Christian ministries from Grand Canyon University in 2021.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Lawson Bates, Tiffany Espensen married the country singer and reality television personality in May 2022. Their relationship began in February 2021, culminating in an engagement that October. Espensen and Bates share two children, sons William Daniel, born in July 2024, and Theodore, born in late 2025.

Career Highlights Tiffany Espensen’s breakthrough piece arrived with her role as Cindy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming. She later reprised the character in Avengers: Infinity War, reaching a global audience. Beyond her film appearances, Espensen expanded her reach in television with main roles on Nickelodeon’s Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures and Disney XD’s Kirby Buckets. She also made guest appearances on popular series like Hannah Montana.