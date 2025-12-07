Happy birthday to Yuzuru Hanyu , Nicholas Hoult , and Sara Bareilles ! December 7 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu, 31 Recognized for unparalleled artistry and technical brilliance, Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu dominated the sport for over a decade. He secured back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2014 and 2018, along with two World Championships, and was the first male skater to achieve the career Super Slam. Hanyu also holds the record for breaking 19 world scoring records during his career.



Little-known fact: His mother designed many of his early skating costumes, including one for the 2010–11 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Actor Nicholas Hoult, 36 An English actor known for his compelling performances, Nicholas Hoult transitioned from child star to versatile leading man with ease. He gained early fame in About a Boy and later commanded the screen in the X-Men franchise and The Great, earning critical acclaim.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Nicholas Hoult trained in ballet and performed with the English National Ballet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Singer and Actress Sara Bareilles, 46 An American singer, songwriter, and actress, Sara Bareilles is renowned for her powerful vocals and piano-driven pop. She first captured widespread attention with her defiant 2007 hit single, "Love Song."

Her extensive work includes composing the Tony-nominated musical Waitress and starring in the television series Girls5eva.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Sara Bareilles seriously considered becoming a marine biologist.

#4 Actor Jeffrey Wright, 60 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Jeffrey Wright a favorite among modern film directors. He rose to prominence with his Tony Award-winning role in Angels in America, followed by celebrated performances in films like Basquiat and the HBO series Westworld. Wright received an Academy Award nomination for his compelling work in American Fiction.



Little-known fact: Despite his early theater interest, Jeffrey Wright initially pursued a political science degree with plans to attend law school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Poker Player and Internet Celebrity Dan Bilzerian, 45 An American influencer and poker player, Dan Bilzerian gained widespread fame for his extravagant social media presence. He is also known for his high-stakes poker winnings and entrepreneurial ventures.



Little-known fact: Before his social media fame, Daniel Brandon Bilzerian enrolled in the US Navy SEAL training program in 2000 but did not graduate.

#6 Wrestler Jon Moxley, 40 Known for a gritty, unpredictable style, American professional wrestler Jon Moxley rose to prominence in WWE and solidified his main event status in AEW. He is recognized for multiple world championships and his compelling, no-nonsense persona. Outside the ring, Moxley is an author and devoted family man.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a wrestler, Jon Moxley supported himself with various minimum-wage jobs but often skipped work to wrestle, knowing he could always find another job.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actress Jennifer Carpenter, 46 An American actress known for her compelling performances, Jennifer Carpenter rose to prominence playing Debra Morgan in the crime drama series Dexter. Carpenter is also recognized for her impactful roles in films such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose.



Little-known fact: Jennifer Carpenter ran the New York City Marathon in 2010, completing the race in three hours, 34 minutes, and 28 seconds.

#8 Basketball Player and Coach Larry Bird, 69 Legendary American professional basketball player Larry Bird dominated the NBA with his exceptional all-around game and clutch performances. Bird led the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships and collected three consecutive league MVP awards, cementing his place in sports history.



Little-known fact: Before returning to college, Larry Bird worked for nine months driving a garbage truck for his hometown's street department.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Swimmer Torri Huske, 23 An American competitive swimmer, Torri Huske has swiftly risen through the ranks to become an Olympic champion. She is celebrated for her dominant performances in the butterfly events, securing a gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and holding multiple world records in relays. Huske also balances her athletic pursuits with studies in Design at Stanford University.



Little-known fact: Torri Huske began swimming with the Arlington Aquatic Club at age six and wore a wet suit for her first two years because she was always cold in the water.