Who Is Jon Moxley? Jon Moxley is an American professional wrestler known for his gritty, brawling style and intense, unpredictable persona. His fierce approach in the ring has captivated audiences worldwide. He first burst into the public eye in WWE as Dean Ambrose, forming The Shield in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Their dominant debut created an instant, lasting impact.

Full Name Jon Moxley Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Amelia High School Father Danny Burl Good Mother Caryn Kids Nora Good

Early Life and Education Raised in Cincinnati’s East End, Jonathan David Good experienced a challenging upbringing with his mother, Caryn, who worked tirelessly to support him and his sister. His father, Danny Burl Good, was often absent. Wrestling became a vital escape, with young Good finding solace in the sport. He attended Amelia High School but left early to pursue his dream, beginning training at age 18.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Canadian-American television host and personality Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley’s public relationships have remained consistent. The couple tied the knot in 2017. Moxley and Paquette share one daughter, Nora Good, born in June 2021. They prioritize privacy, raising their child away from the constant public spotlight.

Career Highlights Jon Moxley’s hardcore wrestling style has defined his impactful career, with championship reigns across multiple major promotions. He holds the record for most AEW World Championship wins. Beyond title victories, Moxley has diversified his ventures, authoring the acclaimed autobiography *MOX*. He has also taken on acting roles, notably in films like 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown. To date, Moxley has collected numerous accolades, including the PWI Wrestler of the Year in 2020. He also earned recognition as a WWE Grand Slam Champion.