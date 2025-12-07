Who Is Nicholas Hoult? Nicholas Caradoc Hoult is a British actor known for commanding diverse roles across film and television. His presence blends a unique intensity with striking versatility, securing his place in both blockbuster franchises and independent cinema. His breakthrough moment arrived with the 2002 comedy-drama About a Boy, where his endearing performance as Marcus garnered international attention. This pivotal role effectively launched his enduring career in Hollywood.

Full Name Nicholas Caradoc Hoult Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Sylvia Young Theatre School, Ranelagh School, Farnborough Sixth Form College Father Roger Hoult Mother Glenis Hoult Siblings James Hoult, Rosanna Hoult, Clarista Hoult Kids Joaquin Nicholas Hoult, a child

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Wokingham, Berkshire, Nicholas Hoult grew up with his parents, Glenis and Roger, and three siblings, a household that encouraged his early artistic inclinations. He also practiced ballet as a child, performing in productions with the English National Ballet. Hoult attended Sylvia Young Theatre School and later Ranelagh School before continuing his studies at Farnborough Sixth Form College. His early interest in acting was nurtured alongside his academic pursuits.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Nicholas Hoult’s personal life, including a notable relationship with actress Jennifer Lawrence, his co-star in the X-Men films, which concluded in 2014. Hoult is married to American model Bryana Holly, with whom he shares two children: a son, Joaquin Nicholas Hoult, born in 2018, and a second child born in 2022.

Career Highlights Nicholas Hoult has anchored several major film franchises, most notably portraying the mutant Hank McCoy, also known as Beast, in the X-Men film series. He also garnered significant praise for his supporting role as Nux in the critically acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015. Beyond his film work, Hoult earned two Golden Globe Award nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his lead role as Peter III in the Hulu comedy-drama series The Great. He also serves as a Save the Children Ambassador. His dedication to his craft has seen him inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He continues to take on diverse and challenging roles across various genres.