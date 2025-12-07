Who Is Jeffrey Wright? Jeffrey Wright is an American actor celebrated for his intellectual depth and commanding presence. He consistently transforms complex roles into widely resonant performances. He first gained notice in the Broadway production of Angels in America, later reprising his dual role for the acclaimed HBO miniseries. This work earned him significant critical acclaim and major awards.

Full Name Jeffrey Wright Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Albans School, Amherst College, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father James Charles Wright Jr. Mother Barbara Evon Whiting-Wright Kids Elijah Wright, Juno Wright

Early Life and Education Raised in Washington, D.C., Jeffrey Wright was nurtured by his mother, Barbara Evon Whiting-Wright, a prominent customs lawyer, and his aunt, following the early passing of his father. He attended St. Albans School before pursuing a political science degree at Amherst College. A pivotal acting class in his junior year shifted his ambitions from law to the stage, leading him to briefly study at New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of Jeffrey Wright’s personal life includes his marriage to British actress Carmen Ejogo in August 2000. Their union was a notable pairing within the entertainment circles. Wright and Ejogo had two children, a son named Elijah and a daughter named Juno, before their divorce in 2014. He has not publicly confirmed another partner since then.

Career Highlights Jeffrey Wright built a distinguished career with his Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway production of Angels in America. He later brought the complex character of Jean-Michel Basquiat to life in the critically acclaimed 1996 biopic Basquiat. His versatility extended to television with Emmy-nominated roles in HBO’s Westworld and Boardwalk Empire, and as James Bond’s ally Felix Leiter in multiple films. Wright garnered an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in the 2023 film American Fiction.