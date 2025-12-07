Who Is Nita Strauss? Nita Strauss is an American guitarist known for her virtuosic playing style and high-energy stage presence. She captivates audiences worldwide with her technical precision and passion for instrumental rock. Her dynamic performances have solidified her reputation as a leading figure in modern heavy metal. Strauss rose to widespread public attention in 2014 when she joined legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper’s touring band. This pivotal role introduced her shredding guitar work to millions globally, establishing her as a prominent musician beyond tribute acts. She quickly became known for her iconic guitar whips.

Full Name Nita Strauss Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Father James Strauss Siblings Varsha Strauss

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Nita Strauss discovered her passion for guitar as a teenager. Her musician father, James Strauss, encouraged her early interest, providing her first guitar and teaching initial chords. Strauss also excelled in competitive gymnastics during her youth. Inspired by Steve Vai’s playing, she decided to pursue music full-time, leaving high school in her junior year. This early dedication led her to begin touring professionally at just 15 years old, performing with various bands across the globe.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Josh Villalta, Nita Strauss married her longtime boyfriend, drummer, and manager in May 2024 after their engagement in July 2023. Their wedding, described as a “dark, romantic, heavy metal dream,” was attended by notable figures like Alice Cooper and David Draiman. Strauss and Villalta, who also plays drums in her solo band, first met in 2011. She has no children and often speaks about their strong, collaborative relationship both personally and professionally.

Career Highlights Nita Strauss has built a remarkable career with her solo instrumental albums, touring extensively across six continents. Her debut record, Controlled Chaos, made a significant impact on Billboard charts, reaching number one on Top New Artist. The follow-up, The Call of the Void, featured collaborations with prominent vocalists and garnered millions of streams. She became the first woman to receive a signature guitar from Ibanez, the JIVA series, in 2018. Beyond her solo work, Strauss served as the official guitarist for the Los Angeles Rams NFL team and has authored columns for Guitar World and Premier Guitar. To date, Strauss’s single “Dead Inside” became the first song by a female solo artist in over three decades to reach number one on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. She also received the Inspire Award at the She Rocks Awards, cementing her influence in the music world.