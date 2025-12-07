Dan Bilzerian with a thick beard and short hair wearing a white shirt against a plain background.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dan Bilzerian

Born

December 7, 1980

Died
Birthplace

Tampa, Florida, US

Age

45 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Dan Bilzerian?

Daniel Brandon Bilzerian is an American influencer known for his flamboyant, high-stakes lifestyle and unapologetic displays of wealth. He built a massive social media following by showcasing private jets, luxury goods, and glamorous parties.

His breakout moment arrived around 2013, as his extravagant social media posts went viral, capturing global attention and solidifying his image as the “King of Instagram.” He cultivated a persona that blended poker prowess with a daring, adventurous spirit.

Full NameDaniel Brandon Bilzerian
GenderMale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$100 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityArmenian American
EducationGaither High School, University of Florida (dropped out)
FatherPaul Bilzerian
MotherTerri Steffen
SiblingsAdam Bilzerian

Early Life and Education

A trust fund established by his father, Paul Bilzerian, provided the initial foundation of Daniel Brandon Bilzerian’s wealth, shaped by a childhood in Tampa, Florida. His younger brother, Adam Bilzerian, also pursued a career in poker.

Bilzerian attended Gaither High School and later enrolled at the University of Florida, studying Business and Criminology, but ultimately left to focus on a professional poker career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Daniel Brandon Bilzerian’s public life, though he is currently single. He previously dated model Sofia Bevarly, confirming their exclusive relationship in 2022.

Bilzerian has no publicly confirmed children. He has often spoken about his perspective on relationships and monogamy in various interviews.

Career Highlights

Daniel Brandon Bilzerian’s career as a social media influencer exploded with his lavish Instagram posts, capturing an audience of over 30 million followers. This platform became central to his public persona, showcasing an opulent lifestyle of private jets and high-stakes activities.

He launched Ignite International Brands Ltd., a lifestyle company marketing products such as electronic cigarettes and CBD oils, further monetizing his influencer status. Bilzerian also gained recognition for his claims of winning millions in private high-stakes poker games, including a reported $10.8 million in a single session.

Beyond his business ventures, Bilzerian has appeared in films such as Lone Survivor, The Equalizer, and Extraction, transitioning his public image into acting roles.

Signature Quote

“Life is all in the setup.”

