Who Is Dan Bilzerian? Daniel Brandon Bilzerian is an American influencer known for his flamboyant, high-stakes lifestyle and unapologetic displays of wealth. He built a massive social media following by showcasing private jets, luxury goods, and glamorous parties. His breakout moment arrived around 2013, as his extravagant social media posts went viral, capturing global attention and solidifying his image as the “King of Instagram.” He cultivated a persona that blended poker prowess with a daring, adventurous spirit.

Full Name Daniel Brandon Bilzerian Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian American Education Gaither High School, University of Florida (dropped out) Father Paul Bilzerian Mother Terri Steffen Siblings Adam Bilzerian

Early Life and Education A trust fund established by his father, Paul Bilzerian, provided the initial foundation of Daniel Brandon Bilzerian’s wealth, shaped by a childhood in Tampa, Florida. His younger brother, Adam Bilzerian, also pursued a career in poker. Bilzerian attended Gaither High School and later enrolled at the University of Florida, studying Business and Criminology, but ultimately left to focus on a professional poker career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Daniel Brandon Bilzerian’s public life, though he is currently single. He previously dated model Sofia Bevarly, confirming their exclusive relationship in 2022. Bilzerian has no publicly confirmed children. He has often spoken about his perspective on relationships and monogamy in various interviews.

Career Highlights Daniel Brandon Bilzerian’s career as a social media influencer exploded with his lavish Instagram posts, capturing an audience of over 30 million followers. This platform became central to his public persona, showcasing an opulent lifestyle of private jets and high-stakes activities. He launched Ignite International Brands Ltd., a lifestyle company marketing products such as electronic cigarettes and CBD oils, further monetizing his influencer status. Bilzerian also gained recognition for his claims of winning millions in private high-stakes poker games, including a reported $10.8 million in a single session. Beyond his business ventures, Bilzerian has appeared in films such as Lone Survivor, The Equalizer, and Extraction, transitioning his public image into acting roles.