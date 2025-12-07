Who Is Torri Huske? Torri Huske is an American competitive swimmer, renowned for her powerful butterfly stroke and determined race finishes. Hailing from Arlington, Virginia, she has rapidly become a dominant force in international swimming competitions. Huske first burst into the public eye during the 2020 Summer Olympics, where she earned a silver medal in the 4×100-meter medley relay. Her breakthrough individual performance in the 100-meter butterfly solidified her status as a formidable contender.

Full Name Torri Huske Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity American and Chinese Education Yorktown High School, Stanford University Father Jim Huske Mother Ying Huske

Early Life and Education Growing up in Arlington, Virginia, Torri Huske discovered her passion for swimming at age six with the Arlington Aquatic Club, supported by her parents, Jim and Ying Huske. Her mother, an IT professional, immigrated from China, providing a diverse cultural background. Huske attended Yorktown High School from 2017 to 2021, where she set multiple national high school records. She later committed to Stanford University, balancing her demanding academic pursuits in Design with an elite collegiate swimming career.

Notable Relationships Torri Huske maintains a private personal life, though she has publicly confirmed being in a relationship. Her boyfriend, also a swimmer, is a recent graduate of Stanford University. No other high-profile relationships or co-parenting situations have been publicly disclosed by the accomplished athlete.

Career Highlights Torri Huske’s career is highlighted by her extraordinary achievements on the international stage, including her 2024 Olympic 100-meter butterfly gold medal. She holds world records in the 4×100-meter medley and 4×100-meter mixed medley relays. Beyond her Olympic success, Huske captured six medals at the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships, including three gold and three bronze. She also became the first high school woman to swim the 100-yard butterfly in under 50 seconds.