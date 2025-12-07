Who Is Yuzuru Hanyu? Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is known for his artistry, technical prowess, and innovative contributions to the sport. His disciplined approach to training has elevated men’s singles figure skating. He captivated the world by winning gold at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, becoming the first Japanese man to achieve this feat. This triumph solidified his status as a global icon and marked his extraordinary arrival on the international stage.

Full Name Yuzuru Hanyu Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (172 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $30 million Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Education Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School, Waseda University Father Hidetoshi Hanyu Mother Yumi Hanyu Siblings Saya Hanyu

Early Life and Education Born on December 7, 1994, in Sendai, Japan, Yuzuru Hanyu began skating at age four, following his older sister Saya to the local rink. His early passion was encouraged by his father, Hidetoshi Hanyu, a junior high school teacher, and his mother, Yumi Hanyu, who often made his costumes. He attended Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School and later pursued a degree in Human Information Science at Waseda University, studying sports science remotely. This academic pursuit blended with his athletic career, allowing him to analyze skating movements with data.

Notable Relationships Yuzuru Hanyu has maintained a highly private personal life throughout his career. He publicly announced his marriage to a non-celebrity in August 2023, which was met with widespread public and media interest. However, just three months later, he announced their divorce in November 2023, citing media harassment and stalking as the primary reasons. Hanyu stated he made the decision to protect his former partner’s happiness and privacy.

Career Highlights Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu’s competitive career is highlighted by two Olympic gold medals in men’s singles, secured at the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. He became the first male skater in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic titles. Hanyu further distinguished himself by achieving the Super Slam, winning all major international junior and senior titles, including two World Championships and four Grand Prix Finals. He also broke 19 world records, a testament to his technical and artistic mastery.